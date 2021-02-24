DC's Legends of Tomorrow Director David Ramsey Says "Stay Tuned"

In December, Arrowverse fans learned that while Arrow star David Ramsey's John Diggle aka Spartan may have moved to Metropolis during the series finale, that didn't mean he was going away any time soon. As part of a massive, multi-series deal, it was announced that Ramsey would direct five episodes across the DC Comics universe, including Superman & Lois and Supergirl. Ramsey is also set to guest star in five episodes across the Arrowverse, returning as Diggle in Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash, and Batwoman (crossover alert?) along with a "mystery role' on DC's Legends of Tomorrow (no details were released but… about that green glow…).

"I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I've been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera," said Ramsey in a statement when the news was announced. "To say I'm excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can't wait to continue telling these stories." In January, we learned that Ramsey will direct the 12th episode of the sixth and final season of Supergirl, from a script co-written by series star Azie Tesfai and supervising producer J. Holtham. Now we're getting a look at the clapperboard for another of Ramsey's directorial efforts, the eighth episode of the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "Stressed Western" (written by Matthew Maala)- along with a ten-ton tease that there's more to come:

The sixth season kicks off with opener "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner), followed by "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust), "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter), "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer), "The Satanist's Apprentice" (Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt), "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever), "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner), and "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.