DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Olivia Swann Set to Return for Season 6

By the time the dust settled on fifth season finale "Swan Thong," The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow were able to destroy the Loom of Fate, take down Lachesis' (Sarah Strange) crew of nasty Encores (to the tune of guest star Sisqo's "Thong Song"), and save the day. But not without some twists along the way, including Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) shuffling off to other adventures around the Arrowverse and Sara (Caity Lotz) being abducted by some little green men. We also said hello to "new team" member Zari 2.0 (Tala Ashe), but that came at the expense of Zari 1.0 (also Ashe). Viewers also saw Olivia Swann's Astra step up and save the team in a big way- and taking residence in Constantine's (Matt Ryan) old dogs as her reward, but there wasn't a way to be sure if that would be the end of her story on the series or not. Turns out it's the latter, with Swann set to return as a series regular for the upcoming sixth season.

Speaking of Sara and "little green men," what can series co-showrunner Phil Klemmer tell us about those pesky aliens set to menace our Legends? While it's still too early for specific details, he sees the season's "big bads" as a way of streamlining the season's storyline mythology. Considering just how deeply complex this season's narratives became, the change is a welcome one: "I think we like them because on the surface they were so stupid. You get to this fatigue at the end of a season where your mythology becomes very complicated and your bad guys' plans, you know, take a lot of explanation and they become a little heady when you start talking about free will and Fates, and you're just looking for a palette cleanser, " Klemmer explained. "To think about little green men with laser guns who just want to rule the world, you know, Marvin the Martian kinda shape, you're like, "Yes, that's what we need!" Not having to understand who our villains are on any kind of emotional scale means we can focus on the emotional stories of our characters, but then it's just a story of how do we kick these guys' asses."

That said, Klemmer reassures viewers that the writers will be giving the Looney Tunes homage layers to their story: "I'm sure, guaranteed, that we'll find a way to humanize and find the emotional complexity of Marvin the Martian [laughs], and by the time we get to the finale, we'll have to spend like half our time realizing they weren't so bad, they were just misunderstood. At this moment, we want to keep it real simple so that we can find the complexity with our characters. We'll totally screw it up, I'm sure."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, and Olivia Swann as Astra Logue. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.