Deadpool Returns! Lynda Carter, Kidpool Join Reynolds for Good Cause

Ryan Reynolds returned as Deadpool for a worthy cause, enlisting Kidpool and Lynda Carter to help raise funds for the SickKids Foundation.

When it comes to helping kids in need, Ryan Reynolds is more than willing to slip back into "The Merc with a Mouth" mode for a worthy cause – and that's exactly what he did for the SickKids Foundation (aka The Hospital for Sick Children). But he didn't go it alone – enlisting Kidpool (Inez Reynolds) and legendary pop icon and ultimate Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, for the cause. Along with the fundraising clip above, Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, have committed to matching all donations to $500,000 made before midnight on December 24th.

Thankfully, a misunderstanding between Deadpool and Kidpool gets cleared up quickly – and in Kidpool's defense? We would assume the worst if Deadpool brought up wanting to "eliminate sick kids" to us, too. "No, no, no! We're eliminating the sickness by encouraging people to donate, but we're going to need some help because you and I are technically R-rated, and these are kids, sick kids," Deadpool responds, making it clear that he understands the fourth-wall-breaking reality if their situation.

Of course, what better time than that for Carter to make a sweet kneeling appearance on the scene – but not as "Wonder Woman," just so we're clear! As Deadpool puts it, Carter is a "wonderful woman" (with bonus points for the direct stare at the camera). With that kind of pop culture power on their side, what could wrong? All it would take is one of those patented "NOT Wonder Woman" twirls to make everything right again – right? Of course! And with that, we get "The Twirl That We've All Tried at Least Once In Our Lives,' a flash of light and…? Was it Carter back in a Wonder Woman costume? Unfortunately, no. Was it Deadpool in a Wonder Woman costume? Unfortunately, no (we have issues). Instead, Carter was left sporting one of those Christmas sweaters that are so ugly that they loop back around to be kinda cool in an anti-holiday way (while still being festive). But at least Deadpool and Kidpool are able to drop a few F-bombs and some great DC digs (we won't spoil them) at the end before heading off

