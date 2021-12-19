Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E02 Review

The second episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, "Infiltrating The Entertainment District", was just as funny and flamboyant as the sound hashira himself, Tengen Uzui. Turns out my absolute favorite moment in the Demon Slayer manga was just as hysterical as it was when I read it in the manga. The anime has done a great job so far in doing justice to the source material through all its arcs.

The sound hashira and our favorite slayers in training have gone off to a new mission— time to figure out the weird disappearances happening at the Entertainment District. Turns out this hashira's temperament is a little different than Kyojuro's was. Tengen is a little bit more flamboyant if you will and is quite particular in expressing himself. Well, things start off a bit rocky among them, but they discover the real reason why he is being so crass: they are in a time limit and must find Tengen's three wives. As he describes they are amazing kunoichi that had infiltrated the Entertainment District and have since stopped sending updates.

Tanjiro as always is the humble one and easiest to let Tengen's flamboyant-ness pass. Inosuke on his end matches Tengen's aloofness which Tengen seems sus about. Zenitsu on his end is the one taking the least to the hashira. He definitely does not like him and keeps comparing Tengen's quirkiness and crassness to Kyojuro's passion and humility; not quite believing that hashiras could be so different. I really enjoyed the interactions between them all as they prepare for the mission.

I was anxiously looking forward to this episode as it had my favorite moment in the manga. I tend to be a sucker for silly moments, and this one definitely did not fail to get me. Inosuke, Tanjiro, and Zenitsu dress up as girls to be offered to the three renowned houses with the biggest Oirans among the Entertainment District. Of course, they do not make for the prettiest girls, but the help seems to definitely be needed in the different houses. It seems that the ones who accepted Inosuke though are the happiest as they have struck gold— we all know Inosuke's face is too pretty to have been covered by such crappy make-up skills.

We see little snippets of them acclimating to their new homes to gather intel: Tanjiro hears about the disappearances and starts putting theories together— it does seem that the Entertainment District is definitely the best place for a demon to be: the whole place comes to life at night and if girls go missing everyone would just assume they have escaped rather than think there is something wrong going on. Zenitsu is wallowing in hatred toward Tengen, channeling it into a musical instrument. On his end, Inosuke overhears about the disappearance of one of Tengen's wives and heads to the dorm to see if he is about to get some intel. We do see she has been captured and is being questioned.

I am so excited for the big bad to be introduced. I also will never get tired of repeating how much I love the animation of Demon Slayer. The music definitely does not stray far behind, always adding to the feeling and vibe of the show. This is a very fun arc and it would surely benefit from being animated and coming to life. I really hope they keep going the route they are going and fleshing out the details that might have felt rushed in the manga.

