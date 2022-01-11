Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E05 Review

The fifth episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, "Things Are Gonna Get Real Flashy!!", was just pure fun and packed with action. From moment one it captured your attention as the paces picked up and did not let go until the end. Once again, the animation, the music &the writing just keep outdoing themselves and setting the bar higher than before. If things continue this way the fight with Rui in the first episode would be a thing of the past since the animation and fights just keep getting better and better (and that is saying a lot considering how impressive that scene was).

So each of our Demon Slayers have gone their own way and facing their own trouble. Tanjiro is being held up by Upper Moon 6; all while Inosuke got tired of waiting for him and decided to go track the demon himself. Well, things go off to a rocky start for Tanjiro who is still undecided on what element to master— I mean, he was trained by Urokodaki who masters water breathing, however, it seems fire is his true element. It was just as Kyojuro had explained about those who wield black katanas, they are unsure of which elements to use. The fight does not start well, but Tanjiro manages to release Koinatsu Oiran from the sash. Things take a turn once Tanjiro decides to use fire breathing and unleashes the Hinokami Kagura. While not enough to quite defeat an upper-rank demon, still enough to fight it.

Inosuke on his end though has found the demon lair, and very funny the way he got to it after dislocating his joints enough to fit through the small hole from which the demon has been sneaking around. He manages to release Tengen's two wives, Makio and Suma who help Inosuke fight against the living sash that was holding all the women who had disappeared. Sleeping Zenitsu also joins in on the fight and they manage to keep it at bait until Tengen arrives right after saving his other wife, Hinatsuru. He seems to break up the sash and release everyone in a blink and squeezes in a sweet moment reuniting with Suma and Makio.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc | Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gd4xqqqIXAE)

I know I mentioned before how much I loved that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc did not censor Tengen's wives. I am enjoying how their dynamics and relationships translate onto the screen so far. I love the Sund Hashira and I cannot wait to see how flashy shit's about to get with the most Flamboyant boi joining the fight. This season has been kicking ass so far and every episode has managed to captivate me from beginning to end so far. The music has been an excellent player this season, complimenting the animation and storyline beautifully.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E05 "Things Are Gonna Get Real Flashy!!" Review Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 The fifth episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, "Things Are Gonna Get Real Flashy!!", was just pure fun and packed with action. From moment one it captured your attention as the paces picked up and did not let go until the end. Once again, the animation, the music & the writing just keep outdoing themselves and setting the bar higher than before. If things continue this way the fight with Rui in the first episode would be a thing of the past since the animation and fights just keep getting better and better.