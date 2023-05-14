Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 6 Review Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc, "Aren't You Going to Become a Hashira?" was a fun & beautifully animated adventure.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc, "Aren't You Going to Become a Hashira?" was another beautifully animated continuation of the battle. While not a fan of a single battle carrying along multiple episodes (thank Dragon Ball for this), it was still one hell of an episode. I have to say, Demon Slayer is unmatched when it comes to battles and constantly makes me scream at my screen.

At this point, this is the 6th episode, and it does not seem we are any further along in seeing the upper-rank demons defeated. There was barely any movement in the Muichiro vs. Gyokko situation, and quite frankly, I am even angry it was included considering it did not move anything along in that portion of the battle. It was like, okay, we are still here; please do not forget we are also fighting. Yet more time Muichiro spends underwater with the poisonous needles stuck in his body. It felt like there was no point in that scene whatsoever. But hey, at least Muichiro is still alive. Amirite?

On the other end, with the Tanjiro-Nezuko-Genya vs. Hantengu's emotion demons last, we saw they had sliced off all four of their heads at the same time, yet it did nothing, and they were able to regenerate. Even though Genya now looks like a demon himself, he still talks to Tanjiro normally, so clearly, there is more to this than what we can see so far… dun-dun-dun… I love Genya, and he is definitely another Inosuke to Tanjiro; I love how Tanjiro quickly gets to him, and they get to work together in trying to find the main body of Hantengu.

While I was very excited for this arc to see all the new characters, it was Genya and his story I was looking forward to the most this season. I am so glad they gave us the emotional breakdown of his past, and man, my heart breaks for him even more seeing it animated. Why does seeing the characters come to life make these moments so much tougher to endure? It was beautifully animated, and I seriously want to hug Genya and Sanemi so tight.

However, Tanjiro comes at the right time, and – once again – his good boi heart is just as strong as his sword as his voice reaches Genya. Now, the tables are turned as Genya gets in front of Tanjiro and takes the brunt of a new attack that leaves many holes in his body, making him look like a disturbing version of Yayoi Kusama's art piece (just with circular wholes instead of colorful dots). Despite my reservation against a single battle taking over multiple episodes, my heart was definitely not ready for this blow, and I might have screamed at my screen when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc S03E06 ended. I hate cliffhangers, man… Anyway, also shoutout to Nezuko for keeping up with the Demon Slayers and putting up a great battle, too.