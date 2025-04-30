Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Desperate Housewives

Desperate Housewives Reboot in Development with EP Kerry Washington

A reboot of Desperate Housewives is being developed by EP Kerry Washington and Onyx Collective, with the working title of "Wisteria Lane."

A reboot of the smash hit ABC series Desperate Housewives is in development at Onyx Collective. The project has a working title, Wisteria Lane, with Natalie Chaidez attached to write and executive produce, with Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone executive producing via Simpson Street. Stacey Sher of Shiny Penny also executive produces. 20th Television is the studio. Simpson Street currently has an overall deal at 20th TV, which is, of course, owned by Disney, as it is ABC Studios.

The reboot of Desperate Housewives is set around a group of 5 very different friends and sometimes frenemies who all live on a picture-perfect cul-de-sac called Wisteria Lane. On the surface, all the Wisteria neighbors are living the dream. Beautiful homes, gorgeous families, shiny SUVs in the driveway — but behind those white picket fences and smiling Insta posts, are secrets. It's a soap opera, so there's adultery, backstabbing, and the occasional murder, everything you would expect from the upper-class American suburbs.

Marc Cherry created the original Desperate Housewives. It aired on ABC from 2004-2012 for eight seasons and nearly 200 episodes and the media wouldn't stop talking about it. . The upmarket primetime campy soap series starred Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria, the latter of whom appeared on virtually every imaginable magazine cover everywhere throughout the series' time on the air. The show received 38 Emmy nominations over the course of its run, with Huffman winning best lead actress in a comedy in 2005 and Kathryn Joosten winning best guest actress in a comedy twice. The series was initially produced by ABC Studios, which has since been absorbed into 20th Television back in October 2024.

News of the Desperate Housewives reboot deepens Simpson Street's relationship with Onyx Collective. Simpson Street currently produces the popular legal drama Reasonable Doubt, which is going into its third season. Simpson Street also previously produced the Onyx comedy UnPrisoned, about a woman reunited with her newly released ex-con father, starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.

Desperate Housewives is now streaming if you want to binge it like you do with Friends.

