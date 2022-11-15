Dexter Lumis to Fight The Miz for WWE Contract on WWE Raw in 2 Weeks

If you thought Elon Musk firing Twitter devs on social media for correcting him makes Twitter a toxic work environment, consider this: at least that dev didn't have to fight another man to keep his job. Not so on WWE Raw, where Dexter Lumis will need to defeat The Miz in physical combat to earn an official contract with WWE.

It all went down during this week's WWE Raw, where The Miz held a special edition of Miz TV to apologize to the WWE Universe. You see, Miz had secretly been paying Dexter Lumis to attack and kidnap him to garner sympathy from the audience. Basically, sometimes Miz felt like he was an old cardigan, under someone's bed. But Dexter Lumis put him on and said he was his favorite. At least, that's what we got from the segment.

Johnny Gargano wasn't buying it and interrupted the show to set Miz straight. The big problem, of course, is that Miz won't actually give Lumis the money he owes him. Gargano had a suggestion: in two weeks, on the November 28th edition of WWE Raw, Miz will face Lumis in the ring. If Lumis wins, he gets his money and a WWE contract. If Miz wins… well, that's not going to happen, so why bother thinking about it?

The segment ended, as these things always do, with Lumis appearing behind Miz and attacking him. Miz escaped, but Lumis and Gargano did manage to get ahold of one piece of The Miz: his cardigan sweater. Hopefully, Miz will be able to regain the sweater whether he wins or loses in two weeks. He just needs to have faith that it'll come back to him… it'll come back to him… it'll come back to him… it'll come back.

