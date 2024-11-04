Posted in: NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: espn, jason kelce, taylor swift, travis kelce

Jason Kelce Addresses Trashing Fan Phone After Travis/Swift Gay Slur

Jason Kelce said he regretted smashing a fan's phone after a homophobic slur was directed at his brother, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift.

Over the weekend, we reported on a video that hit social media showing ex-NFL star and ESPN analyst Jason Kelce smashing a fan's phone after a homophobic slur was said to him that was directed at his brother, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, and Travis's relationship with singer/songwriter Taylor Swift. With Penn State currently investigating the matter, Jason Kelce addressed the incident during ESPN's Monday Night Countdown ahead of tonight's Chiefs/Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

"I think everybody's seen on social media the thing that took place this week. Listen, I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don't think that that's a productive thing. I really don't. I don't think it leads to discourse, and it's the right way to go about things, and in that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have," Jason Kelce shared. "I think the bottom line is, I try to live my life by the Golden Rule. It's what I've always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I'm going to keep doing that moving forward even though I fell short this week," he added before moving on with the broadcast.

The day started well enough for Jason Kelce, who was rightfully "humiliated" (all in good fun) after attempting to kick field goals during Pat McAfee's segment on ESPN's College Game Day (which was broadcast from Penn State). The two missed attempts came after Jason Kelce had previously called out kickers in the NFL and their importance to the team. But it was after the show, as Jason Kelce was making his way to Penn State's stadium for its game against Ohio State, that the real-life drama went down. According to video footage and social media posts, Jason Kelce was seen interacting with fans and posing for pictures as he made his way to the stadium. At one point, a male voice can be heard shouting to Jason Kelce, "Hey Kelce! How does it feel your brother is a f***** for dating Taylor Swift?" with the individual using a hateful homophobic slur. Though initially continuing to walk, the video shows Jason Kelce turning around and grabbing a fan's phone, slamming it to the ground before picking it back up and walking away. Here's a look at a video of the incident, shared on social media by Pop Crave:

Jason Kelce slams a guy's phone on the ground after he shouted "How does it feel that your brother's a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?" at him. pic.twitter.com/r13A1Dfqfm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

