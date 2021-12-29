Did Rick and Morty Introduce NYE Equivalent of Christmas Yule Log?

We all know about the annual "yule log video" craze, right? It started with some local television station airing a fireplace burning so that everyone could have a "virtual fireplace" for the holiday season. Well, like most things that are pretty cool ideas? It got the collective s**t kicked out of it once it went corporate and then everyone was putting out their own versions of the "yule log" videos- and yes, that includes Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. Though to be fair, integrating the Interdimensional Cable shows into it was a nice touch and actually made you want to watch it (just not the whole time). But then today, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Emmy-winning Adult Swim series introduced something that could become a proud new tradition. If Christmas has the "yule log video" then why can't New Year's Eve have the "trippy visualizer video"? It makes sense since NYE is supposed to be about celebrating the past while also celebrating a move towards the future. And what better way to do that than to have Mr. Meeseeks on a continuous loop in the background to offer some bright, colorful vibes?

Here's a look at the Meeseeks-honoring visualizer that the fine folks at the Rick and Morty social media accounts were kind enough to share earlier today. And while this comes with some serious caution not to stare at it for too long (we won't say if it started to make us feel like we needed to throw up or not), it's almost begging to be done as a 10-hour loop (and make sure to stick around for some other cool "visualizers"):

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_246-G6DnuY)

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kdltv_CSHE)

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgFmpkWA10&t=24s)

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSF5yoD-vC4&t=10s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai and Shogun Part 2 | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jc184olN9Yg)

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9vcTf3_nro)