Disney/OpenAI Deal: SAG-AFTRA & WGA Offer Tale of Two Reactions

Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced a deal for three years and $1 billion that will allow users of Sora (currently at Sora 2) to create personalized fan videos using any of the IPs that Disney currently owns the rights to (with some videos potentially being streamed on Disney+). The 200+ characters range across Disney's IP library (including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, "Star Wars"). Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba, and Mufasa are among the characters available for use, along with characters from Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Toy Story, Zootopia, and more.

In addition, users will have access to animated and illustrated versions of Marvel and Lucasfilm characters, including Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Thanos, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, The Mandalorian, and more. In addition, Disney will also be utilizing OpenAI tech to create new ideas and initiatives, and have ChatGPT in place for its employees. "The Mouse" claims the agreement does not include any talent likenesses or voices, and that OpenAI isn't allowed to use Disney IPs in training its AI models.

Now, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have offered their first thoughts on the matter – and it's definitely a tale of two approaches. "Disney's announcement with OpenAI appears to sanction its theft of our work and cedes the value of what we create to a tech company that has built its business off our backs," WGA wrote to its members earlier today. The union intends to meet with "The Mouse" to probe the terms of this deal, including the extent to which user-generated videos use the work of WGA members. We will continue to fight to protect our members' creative and economic interests in the context of AI technology." The union's message continued, "Companies including OpenAI have stolen vast libraries of works owned by the studios and created by WGA members and Hollywood labor to train their artificial intelligence systems. We have repeatedly called for the studios to take legal action to defend the valuable intellectual property we help to create."

As for SAG-AFTRA, the union is looking to "closely monitor the deal," acknowledging that it "comes after months of frank discussions between SAG-AFTRA and OpenAI about the protection of performers. The ongoing dialogue reflects a significant commitment to taking SAG-AFTRA members' concerns into account in the protective measures applied to image, likeness, voice, performance, and intellectual property rights generally." Here's a look at what SAG-AFTRA had to share in its statement, including its support for Disney's cease-and-desist letter to Google, which was also reported earlier today.

"SAG-AFTRA will closely monitor the deal and its implementation to ensure compliance with our contracts and with applicable laws protecting image, voice, and likeness. "SAG-AFTRA members are very focused on the rapidly expanding use of intellectual property and individuals' likenesses and voices by generative A.I. tools, and SAG-AFTRA remains vigilant about any such uses. "We acknowledge Disney's and OpenAI's independent outreaches to us on this matter and their assurances that they will meet their contractual and legal obligations to performers and continue to implement systems to ensure ethical and responsible use of this technology. "This comes after months of frank discussions between SAG-AFTRA and OpenAI about the protection of performers. The ongoing dialogue reflects a significant commitment to taking SAG-AFTRA members' concerns into account in the protective measures applied to image, likeness, voice, performance, and intellectual property rights generally. "In addition, we join in the objections raised in Disney's formal demand letter to Google, putting the company on notice that the mass infringement of copyrighted works must stop. We equally object to the abuse of performers' images, likenesses, and performances through its systems. Their output guardrails and technical protections are inadequate and must be significantly strengthened. When a platform is told that its tools are enabling large-scale copyright infringement and voice and likeness misappropriation, it has an obligation to act quickly and effectively. SAG-AFTRA expects Google and all AI providers to close these gaps and align their practices with both the law and the rights of performers and all creative talent. We know that they can, and we demand that they do. "SAG-AFTRA members are the faces and voices who entertain and inform the world. Their talent and performances have given life to a century of inspirational human creativity and artistry. AI tools must always be employed with full transparency and the informed consent of the performers."

