Disney, OpenAI Sign $1B Deal: Mickey, Spider-Man & More Head to Sora

Disney and OpenAI signed a three-year, $1 billion deal that brings Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man, and other IPs to generative AI app Sora.

Fans will soon be able to create personalized videos with characters like Mickey Mouse and Spider-Man.

Disney plans to use OpenAI technology for employee support and innovative content creation.

The move sparks backlash from creators, raising concerns over AI's impact on creative rights and jobs.

During the company's earnings call last month, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger made headlines by making it clear that it saw artificial intelligence (AI) as being a big part of "The Mouse's" future. While discussing ways in which Disney+ could be more interactive and personally customizable, Iger dropped a hint that Disney had been in talks with AI companies about giving subscribers the chance to generate their own programming, utilizing Disney's IPs from "Star Wars," Marvel, and more. "AI is going to give us the ability to provide users of Disney+ with a much more engaged experience, including the ability for them to create user-generated content," Iger explained. At the time, no companies were named or specific details were offered – but that changed in a big way on Thursday morning.

Disney has signed a three-year, $1 billion deal with OpenAI that will bring Mickey Mouse, Luke Skywalker, Spider-Man, and a whole lot of other familiar characters to OpenAI's generative AI app, Sora (currently at Sora 2). The deal will allow users of the app to create personalized fan videos using any of the IPs that Disney currently owns the rights to (with some videos potentially being streamed on Disney+). Disney will also be utilizing OpenAI tech to create new ideas and initiatives, and have ChatGPT in place for its employees.

Reportedly, users will be able to use 200+ characters from across Disney's IP library (including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, "Star Wars"), though "The Mouse" says that the OpenAI/Sora deal does not include any talent likenesses or voices. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba, and Mufasa are among the characters available for use, along with characters from Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Toy Story, Zootopia, and more. In addition, users will have access to animated and illustrated versions of Marvel and Lucasfilm characters, including Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Thanos, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, The Mandalorian, and more.

"Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world," Iger shared in a statement. "The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works. Bringing together Disney's iconic stories and characters with OpenAI's groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we've never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love."

Iger's original comments from last month were not received well by the creative community, with today's news fueling the flames of the creative rights debate. It's understandable considering it's their work that's essentially being taken, mashed up, and passed off as "original art." While Disney may be looking to safeguard its IPs, the writers, artists, and others who bring those IPs to life are left wondering who will protect them from having the value of their work cheapened and jobs taken away as Disney pushes forward on AI.

The Owl House Creator Hits Back at Bob Iger's Disney/AI Comments

In November, The Owl House creator Dana Terrace took to social media to express their feelings about Iger's comments, urging followers to "Unsubscribe from Disney+" and to "Pirate Owl House," and ending with a parting thought on generative AI. Terrace's award-winning animated series ran for three seasons on the Disney Channel (2020-2023):

Unsubscribe from Disney+. Pirate Owl House. I don't care. Fuck gen AI. — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) November 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"A 'regular person' can already create movies. Regular people create movies and art everyday. Every director, show runner, artist, film maker I know is a regular person, with limited resources, picking up pens, pencils, and styluses to create movies and art. EVERY. DAMN. DAY," Terrace posted in response to an individual making the argument that AI is benefit to up-and-coming artists who lack the resources to practice their art. "This post is bait, likely a bot, but I want to highlight how many REAL interactions I've had irl with similar sentiments. All artists are regular people! This is one of the beauties of art & storytelling. Literally anyone can do it without genAI data centers poisoning ppls towns."

