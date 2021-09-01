Disney's Gargoyles Original Production Cel On Auction Today

Disney's Gargoyles debuted on October 24th, 1994, and ran for three seasons, wrapping up a short but beloved run on February 15, 1997. This animated series is considered to be a cult classic, with its fanbase often comparing the tone and quality to the iconic Batman: The Animated Series. Interestingly, Gargoyles has no creator credit. Instead, there are multiple writers who are thought of as the creative force behind this title. Michael Reaves is one of them, as he was the primary writer of Seasons One and Two and scripted the first six episodes. Greg Weisman, Brynne Chandler Reaves, and Steve Perry are also known for their role in bringing this series to life. This is always a series that I believed would get new life. Especially now that we live in a time where streaming platforms often resurrect older, beloved franchises, it seems as if it should be Gargoyles turn sooner rather than later. In any case, fans can continue to add memorabilia to their Gargoyles collection with this original production cel from the show now up for bid over at Heritage Auctions.

"We are defenders of the night. We are Gargoyles!" Here's a fantastic six-character publicity cel from the animated Disney series Gargoyles. The series is notable for its relatively dark tone, complex story arcs, and melodrama; character arcs were heavily employed throughout the series, as well as Shakespearean themes. The image is hand-painted on 12 field size acetate and features the Manhattan Clan; Goliath, Brooklyn, Lexington, Broadway, Hudson and Bronx. It's a great 11" x 8" image, perfectly centered on the cel. Some surface scratches and dimples. Otherwise, Very Good condition.

Best of luck to everyone hoping to add this original publicity cel from Gargoyles to their collection. This is quite an interesting item, so head over to Heritage Auctions now to place your bid.