Doctor Who Centenary Special: Whittaker/Chibnall Final Ep Has Title?

Since our last few posts have been focused on Russell T. Davies' upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary events (with David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney, and Neil Patrick Harris; and directors Rachel Talalay, Chanya Button & Tom Kingsley), we thought now might be a good time to check in on how things are going with current Doctor Jodie Whittaker & showrunner Chris Chibnall's upcoming final special ("Doctor Who Centenary Special"). Previously, we learned that Sacha Dhawan's Master would be returning… and bringing some big bads along with him to put an end to the Doctor's do-gooing once and for all. We also saw that Sophie Aldred's Ace and Janet Fielding's Tegan Jovanka would be making a very welcome (and action-packed) return. But most important of all? It's a chance for viewers to say goodbye to Whittaker with our new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), set to take over with Series 14. But now, thanks to Doctor Who Magazine #582 (which you can purchase here) and its special, 20-page preview of the Centenary special, we might just know the title of the special (barring an official BBC confirmation). Now, from this point forward? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer… so turn away now if you don't want to know!

Okay, so this October? Viewers can look forward to seeing "The Power of the Doctor," which could be a play on the Doctor's regeneration abilities (and the fact that one is on the way) or possibly an aspect of the Doctor's powers we haven't been privy to yet (like the ability to regenerate back into previous Doctors' forms, maybe?!?). But you really need to get your hands on a copy of DWM #582 because they have some amazing looks at what's to come, including The Master being taken in by UNIT and more. And just in case you need a reminder, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser: