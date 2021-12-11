Doctor Who: Davies Wants to "Scare the Living S**t Out of You"- Moffat

In three weeks, it's the beginning of the end. That's when the first of star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three feature-length Doctor Who special episodes hit our screens. It's also Whittaker and Chibnall's final run before Russell T. Davies returns as showrunner with a still-unannounced new Doctor for Series 14. Along with who the next Doctor will be, the other thing that fans are keeping the dumpster fires of speculation raging over is what Davies has planned for his newest go-around with the franchise. So who better to get a clue or two from than Steven Moffat, who offered a little insight into what Davies will be bringing to the table once his run gets rolling.

During a Q&A session during a sit-down with the Oxford Union Society, the Emmy and BAFTA award-winner covered a lot of great ground and not just Doctor Who but also Sherlock, Dracula, and an upcoming project or two. But it's the 16:55 mark that you want to check out because that's where Moffat gets into how he's "really curious" about what Davies has in store. Admitting that he knows a "little bit" after having chatted with Davies, Moffat makes it clear that fans shouldn't be expecting the same from Davies as his first go-around. "Don't think you know what you're going to get," Moffat cautioned. "You don't." Elaborating on that, Moffat wrapped on the topic by adding, "He [Davies] wouldn't be doing this unless he could scare the living shit out of you. It will be good."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Steven Moffat | Full Q&A | Oxford Union (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdQVltEx_gE&t=1081s)

On New Year's Day, "Eve of the Daleks" finds the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), Dan (John Bishop) trapped in an ELF storage unit and stuck in a terrifying loop with some unexpected guests. And from the title, we think you can figure out who else shows up for the new year's festivities. Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black), and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) will be joining Team TARDIS for this adventure. Following the New Year's Day special, fans should expect the second special in Spring 2022 (date still not known as of this writing), with the third & final special (when Whittaker regenerates into the new & still unannounced as of this writing Doctor) airing Autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eve of the Daleks: Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jB2F7Oc5T_s)

Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.