Doctor Who Ep Title Spoiled by Star Trek: Picard; Possible SDCC Return Russell T. Davies teased that Star Trek: Picard spoiled an upcoming Doctor Who episode title and a possible return to SDCC this summer.

When it comes to BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies, you're never lacking in things to report about when it comes to the long-running series – even as Davies is writing about there not being a lot to share about what's to come. In Doctor Who Magazine #590 (available to purchase here), Davies' "Letter from the Showrunner" column offered some entertaining & informative insight into the official reveal of Jinkx Monsoon joining the cast. And that's where we learned that Vanessa Hamilton (Director of Commercial Brand Development, Doctor Who & Scripted), Joanna Allen (BBC Publicity), and their teams have put together a "bible" that covers when and how news about the show will get rolled out. But even in the midst of a column about how structured the PR timeline is, we still have two interesting bits of intel to pass along. First, Davies teased that the show might be making a return to San Diego Comic-Con ("maybe, perhaps, not a promise"). And then there's this fascinating bit for Doctor Who and Star Trek: Picard fans. "The other day, someone in 'Star Trek: Picard' suddenly said one of our episode titles out loud!" Davies shared (we're guessing that was a reference to the finale if that helps) – and based on the follow-up, "it was odder than that," we were left with the impression that it wasn't a common, everyday expression. If you think you know, Davies asks that you hit them up via DWM with the answer.

We think we can safely say that Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard Showrunner & EP Terry Matalas and the show's creative team have a pretty big hit on their hands with the show's third & final season – especially the series finale "The Last Generation." Days after its premiere and (based on what's being read on our site this weekend) fans just can't stop talking about what went down, what could've been & what might still be ("Star Trek: Legacy" anyone?). Along with praise from fans and critics, Matalas has also been getting a lot of love from his peers within the creative community. In fact, Davies took a break from filming a new series of exciting adventures with new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) – and beginning the process of expanding the "WHO-niverse" – to make sure that the folks over at the Paramount+ series know just how much they loved it. "How good? HOW good?! I'd say perfect. I loved those final shots around the table like the camera couldn't bear to let go. Wonderful!" Davies wrote as the caption to their Instagram post that also shared a look at the third season poster:

Well, it didn't take long for that to grab Matalas' attention, whose response was pretty much exactly how our response would've been: "Well, this is the coolest thing ever":

And here's a look at what both Davies and British author Paul Cornell ("Doctor Who" novels) had to say as a follow-up, with Matalas appreciating the love & support. Of course, the obvious response to all of this would be… STAR TREK/DOCTOR WHO CROSSOVER! YES! YES! YES! But being a bit more realistic, it would be nice to see Matalas and Davies swapping franchises for an episode: