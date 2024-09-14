Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: Audio Drama, bbc, Big Finish Productions, chris chibnall, doctor who, jo martin, jodie whittaker

Doctor Who: It's Jodie Whittaker/Jo Martin Team-Up Time, Big Finish

With Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin signing to star in new Doctor Who audio dramas at Big Finish, it's time for their Doctors to team up again.

Now that Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin have signed up to star in their own Doctor Who audio drama serials for Big Finish, the field is set for them to produce more team-up stories featuring both of them banding together. Both Doctors are already quite popular and many fans feel they never got their due. It would be a no-brainer for Big Finish to produce stories that brought them together again.

Jo Martin's incarnation, nicknamed "The Fugitive Doctor" because she was on the run and the numbering order of her incarnation is unclear, only appeared in one story, "Fugitive of the Judoon," where she turned out to be the fugitive of the story title. Her introduction to the show was a shock to both Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and the viewers because her existence wasn't previously known. Then-Showrunner Chris Chibnall created her to throw in a surpise twist to the series and to the canon. The two incarnations did not like each other but had to team up to get out of the predicament they were both in. It was endlessly enjoyable because of Whittaker and Martin's chemistry and the banter arising from their very different personalities. The Thirteenth Doctor was a nervous chatterbox who wouldn't shut up, while the Fugitive Doctor was no-nonsense, all-business, and not above resorting to ruthless violence. The interplay between the two Doctors would be endlessly entertaining.

Big Finish Produces the Doctor Who Team-Ups Fans Crave

Big Finish, the home of otherwise unrealized fan fiction stories, has been producing Doctor Who audio drama stories teaming up the Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Doctors for decades now, starring their original actors Peter Davison, Colin Baker, and Sylvester McCoy. They even brought David Tennant and Tom Baker together as the Tenth and Fourth Doctors four years ago to fight the Daleks, no less. You can listen to that crossover, Doctor Who: Out of Time, on the BBC Sounds website and app. The Fourth Doctor has also met River Song (Alex Kingston), and she has also met the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston), all in Big Finish audio dramas.

Paul McGann only appeared once in the 1996 Doctor Who TV movie and that character was all untapped potential. It was Big Finish that decided to explore all that potential by bringing the Eighth Doctor back in his own audio drama series, and McGann has now played the role far longer and in more stories than any other actor. It was his many audio drama journeys that inspired Steven Moffat to bring McGann back as the Eighth Doctor to give him his tragic ending during the Time War in the short 50th Anniversary Special prequel "The Night of the Doctor," acknowledging his companions from the Big Finish audio dramas.

Bringing Back Two Great Flavours That Go Great Together

Both the Thirteenth and the Fugitive are full of untapped potential because the former never had a fully great moment during her run on the TV series, and the latter only had one story and then a couple of short cameos where she interacted with Thirteen on the TV series. Big Finish is the perfect place to explore their potential, including their potential as mismatched buddy comedy team-ups, since they bring out the best and most entertaining parts of each other when they're together.

If you're desperate for new Doctor Who stories while waiting for the new TV season, you should check out the Big Finish audios. A selection of their titles, including several of the multi-Doctor team-ups, are streaming for free on BBC Sounds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!