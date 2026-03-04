Posted in: BBC, Comics, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Minisode Destination: Daleks Is Getting A Sequel

The Doctor Who mini-episode "Destination: Daleks: is getting a sequel by Pete McTighe to tie up its cliffhanger ending - as a comic story.

The last piece of Doctor Who that fans unreservedly loved, the mini-episode "Destination: Daleks", is getting a sequel to tie up its cliffhanger ending, only not in the way they want. No, it's going to be a comic book story for Doctor Who Magazine. Yup, we're peeling off the bandaid and getting straight to the point. Writer and potential future showrunner Pete McTighe confirmed it.

"I had lots and lots of friends, including Russell T Davies, message me saying… but what happens next?" McTighe explained at a BFI Southbank screening to promote the Blu-ray box set release of Season 21 of Doctor Who. "Destination: Daleks" is on that box set as a bonus, a sequel to the TV story "Resurrection of the Daleks". The mini-episode ended with an urgent message from former companion Turlough (Mark Strickson), who had left the TARDIS to return to his home planet in the 1984 story "Planet of Fire."

"I kind of knew what happened next," said McTighe. "But obviously I don't have 5 million quid to make it, so I rang my friend Marcus Hearn at Doctor Who Magazine and said, 'How would you feel about continuing the story as a comic strip?', and he said yes." McTighe explained that "a very special supplement" will be released by Doctor Who Magazine in the next few months that will "continue the story, and you'll see what happens on Trion."

Peter Davison was also at the BFI event and joked about the possibility that "Destination: Daleks" might also get a live-action sequel, "I'm looking forward to the comic strip of the Dalek story, because then that'll be picked up by a Hollywood studio, so by the time I'm about 86 or 87, we should have a movie version of it!" Any hardcore fans wondering how "Destination: Daleks" could be taking place or whether it's canon, the answer is surprisingly simple, one set up by Russell T Davies back in the 6oth Anniversary Specials: bigeneration. That was always lurking in the background, since there was a throwaway hint that all the previous Doctors bignerated down their timelines. Just go with it if you want to keep having nice things.

