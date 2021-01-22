Doctor Who Needs A Star Trek/Marvel Shared Universe: Russell T. Davies

If you're a Doctor Who fan, then it has to feel pretty nice seeing Russell T. Davies' name back in the fold when it comes to the long-running series. Earlier, we reported on how an original script pitch from the 80s that was never produced would be seeing the light of day thanks to an audio drama adaptation from Big Finish with "Doctor Who Lockdown's' own Emily Cook producing. Now, Davies is offering his thoughts on some missed opportunities and wonders why the BBC series hasn't created a massive shared universe like "Star Wars" and Marvel's growing universes on Disney+ and the "Star Trek" franchise on CBS All Access and Nickelodeon.

During an interview with journalist Paul Kirkley for Waitrose Weekend (though the section of the interview was posted by Kirkley on Twitter- see below), Davies spoke about the potential of 'Doctor Who" to be just as big if not bigger than those franchises- and how his time running the show came too soon when it came to spinoff potential. "I was in the middle of running an empire, and my god I did that 10 years too soon, didn't I?". During his run, spinoffs Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures would not only stand as their own series but would also cross over with the main series. "There should be a Doctor Who channel now. You look at those Disney announcements, of all those new Star Wars and Marvel shows, you think, we should be sitting here announcing The Nyssa Adventures or The Return of Donna Noble, and you should have the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors together in a 10-part series. Genuinely," Davies elaborated.

Recent attempts at spinoffs include 2016's Class that was canceled after a single season and the recently-wrapped animated YouTube miniseries Daleks!. But as Davies sees it, there's a wealth of opportunities in the long-running series' lore even in the most unexpected of places- just look at the recent addition to the recent "Star Trek" universe, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. "You laugh, but did Star Trek fans ever think they'd be getting a Captain Pike series? Ever? That's insane. The whole science fiction world is so creative and so money-making right now, I think your wildest dreams can come true," Davies explained.

Didn't have space for this in my interview (also: bit niche) but here's Russell T Davies' vision of an MCU-style future for #DoctorWho, complete with David Tennant/Matt Smith team-up and – the petition starts here, folks – The Nyssa Adventures. https://t.co/dFJhRrbZMU pic.twitter.com/WFobGiHuj1 — Paul Kirkley (@prkirkley) January 22, 2021