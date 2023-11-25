Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, rick and morty, SAG-AFTRA, star trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Flash, The Penguin, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, Star Trek & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, The Flash, The Walking Dead, Rick and Morty, The Penguin, Star Trek: LD/SNW & Jack Quaid & more!

Article Summary Welcome to Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, November 25, 2023.

We're looking at WWE's Becky Lynch, BBC's Doctor Who, The CW's The Flash, and NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In addition, we have AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Max's The Penguin.

And let's not forget Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds & Jack Quaid, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE's Becky Lynch, BBC's Doctor Who, The CW's The Flash, NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Max's The Penguin, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds & Jack Quaid, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, SAG-AFTRA, The Flash, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Rick and Morty, The Penguin, Star Trek: Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds & Jack Quaid, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 25, 2023:

WWE Star Becky Lynch's Loss Big Ratings Win for Celebrity Jeopardy

Doctor Who Launches First Official BBC-Produced Aftershow Podcast

The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Honors 6-Month Series Finale Anniversary

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Scores Largest TV Viewership Yet

SAG-AFTRA Releases Full Details of Tentative Agreement to Members

Doctor Who: "The Star Beast" Clip: The Doctor Won't Let Donna Remember

Doctor Who: "An Unearthly Child" Issues Bring More "Adventure" Changes

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Michonne's Journey Begins

Rick and Morty S07E07 Cold Open: Rick's Taking an Emotional Cheat Day

The Penguin Is Dressed to Impress But Distracted in New Preview Image

The Expanse Authors' Next Project: Space Opera "The Mercy of Gods"

Star Trek: Jack Quaid Shares BTS Looks at Lower Decks/SNW Crossover

Doctor Who: The Daleks in Colour Review: Imperfect, Fun '60s Curiosity

