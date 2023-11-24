Doctor Who, Macy's Parade, SAG-AFTRA & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, frasier, goosebumps, john leguizamo, macy's thanksgiving day parade, Night Court, SAG-AFTRA, The Mandalorian, Triumph The Insult Comic Dog, univision

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023, BBC's Doctor Who, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, NBC's Night Court, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Paramount+'s Frasier, SAG-AFTRA, John Leguizamo/Univision, Disney+'s Goosebumps, Disney's Star Wars Rebels, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Wellington Paranormal podcast & more!

Doctor Who: Hartnell Meets Gatwa in Updated "Adventure" Final Scene

Triumph "Returns" to NBC During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Night Court Season 2: Melissa Rauch Shares NBC Series Return Teaser

Adam Copeland Continues to Lose Moral Direction on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Rips Off WWE With Multilayered Storytelling; So Unfair!

Doctor Who Updates Doctors Lineup; New Look at Gatwa, Gibson

MJF and Samoa Joe Set to Clash at AEW Worlds End on December 30th

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade No Smooth Sailing for Monkey D. Luffy

Frasier Season 1 E08 "The B Story" Clip: Freddy's a Six-Pack Scholar

SAG-AFTRA: Modine Voting Against New Deal; Full Agreement on Friday

Jon Moxley Gets Through Entire Match Without Bleeding on Dynamite

The Daily Show: John Leguizamo Calls Out Univision for Trump Interview

Goosebumps: Isa Briones on Fan Expectations, R.L. Stine Novels & More

Star Wars: Taylor Gray Discusses "Rebels," Voicing Ezra Bridger & More

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Scene Featured in New Promo

Doctor Who: "The Star Beast" Clip: The Meep Gets an Eyeful From Donna

The Mandalorian "Is Din Djarin's Show": Sackhoff on Lead Change Rumors

Doctor Who Series 15 (Series 2?) Set for May 2025; "Mad Episode": RTD

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Wellington Paranormal: Waititi/Clement Series Stars Launch Podcast

David Tennant To Read BBC Bedtime Story Ahead Of Doctor Who

Doctor Who Gets a Time & Date in The Daily LITG, 23rd November 2023

