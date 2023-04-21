Doctor Who: RTD Teases Fatal Encounter with Jinkx Monsoon's Big Bad Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies on the threat that Jinkx Monsoon's big bad poses: "Not everyone is getting out of this alive."

Over the past week, the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies have done a great job of showcasing how the next series of Doctor Who is going to look from a fashion standpoint. We had an impressive rundown of our new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) in their swinging '60s clothes. And before that, we were introduced to "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet, Jinkx Monsoon's (RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Sketchy Queens; Chicago on Broadway) – still no name but spring some amazing piano-themed fashion. Hmmm… could we be getting a musical episode? Well, Davies definitely wants us to know one very important thing about Monsoon's "big bad" – not everyone is getting out of this one alive. Here's a screencap look at RTD's ominous warning:

The images of Gatwa & Gibson come as filming on the upcoming new series of adventures rolls on – and if you're thinking that the duo is giving off a "The Avengers" vibe (no, not the Marvel ones)? You're not alone – take a look:

And here's a look back at the duo's co-star, with Monsoon offering us a character look reveal on Wednesday:

"In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and 'Doctor Who' will never be the same again," Davies said in a statement when the news was first announced earlier this month. "I'm honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join 'Doctor Who!' Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage," Monsoon added:

Davies congratulated Gatwa on the honor of leading the RadioTimes.com's TV 100 2022 list and used his time to make sure Doctor Who fans know just how much they're going to love what Gatwa's bringing to the long-running franchise. "Sometimes you know you've got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn because secrets are so delicious," Davies shared with RadioTimes while addressing Gatwa's win. "I've got that right now because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of 'Doctor Who' every single day, and oh my God, this is so good!" As for what Gatwa is bringing specifically to the iconic role, Davies teased that viewers should expect something old & something new. "I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we'll all be dancing!" Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast.