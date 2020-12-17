Doctor Who Showrunner on When Series 13 Will Air: "I've Got an Idea"

With only a little more than two weeks to go before New Year's Day's Doctor Who Festive Special "Revolution of the Daleks" graces our television screens, series showrunner Chris Chibnall and the show's team are already hard at work on Series 13 production. While speaking with EW about the upcoming holiday special, Chibnall also shared an update on production. "We're filming as we speak. We've got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back," he explained. "We're only a few weeks in. It's very different, but we obviously have to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it's not without its challenges, but every series of 'Doctor Who' has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling."

Now for the question that we're sure he's going to be hearing a lot over the next several months: so any idea as to when viewers will be able to see it? Surprisingly, it sounds like Chibnall does know- it's just that there are some "higher powers" out there who would prefer he stay quiet for now. "Yeah, I've got an idea," Chibnall answered with a laugh. "But Charlotte Moore (BBC Chief Content Officer) would send 'the boys' round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we'll put it on telly straight away."

In "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) is locked away in a space prison, leaving Captain Jack (John Barrowman), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and series-departing Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) to save the Earth from the machinations of a new version of the Doctor's arch-enemy. Joining the special are Chris Noth (Sex and the City), who will be back as the disgraced Jack Robertson. Dame Harriet Walter (Killing Eve, Succession) will also be making her Doctor Who debut for the special, alongside television star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

Viewers last saw the Thirteenth Doctor at the end of season 12, where her fate was left hanging in the balance as she was locked away in a high-security alien prison with no hope of escape. In the upcoming New Year's Day special, Yaz, Ryan, and Graham are far away on Earth and having to carry on with their lives without her. However, they soon discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor? Even with Captain Jack's help, the gang is set to face one of their biggest and most frightening challenges yet.