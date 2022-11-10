Doctor Who: So Here's Why David Tennant's Clothes Regenerated, Too

To say that quite a few Doctor Who fans were surprised to see Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerate into David Tennant would be an understatement, especially with the expectation that Ncuti Gatwa would be the 14th Doctor. Thankfully, Russell T. Davies' upcoming three-episode, David Tennant & Gatwa-starring, 60th-Anniversary event set for next November should be able to answer that question. But there's one question that Davies isn't making fans wait to get the answer to. So why didn't Tennant regenerate in Whittaker's clothes, as has been the custom in the past?

"I was very certain that I didn't want David to appear in Jodie's costume. I think the notion of men dressing in 'women's clothes,' the notion of drag, is very delicate. I'm a huge fan of that culture and the dignity of that, it's truly a valuable thing. But it has to be done with immense thought and respect. With respect to Jodie and her Doctor, I think it can look like mockery when a straight man wears her clothes. To put a great big six-foot Scotsman into them looks like we're taking the mickey," Davies explained during an interview with Doctor Who Magazine. Davies feared that the image of Tennant wearing Whittaker's outfit would be printed "for the rest of time" and "weaponized" to attack feminine traits & drag culture. "If they can play with gender in a sarcastic or critical way, they will. We could have the Doctor dressed as a knight, or dressed as God, or dressed as William Hartnell, and the only photo they'd print would be of David in what they considered to be women's clothes," Davies explained.

To help get the word out about the news that Disney+ would be the show's home outside of the U.K. and Ireland, Gatwa was able to take advantage of that new "corporate synergy" to visit Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest's morning talk show. In the clip, Gatwa not only shares how it feels to be taking on the role but also how much more exposure the show will get with its new Disney+ deal. But most important? We learn how Gatwa's mother responded to the news that they would be leading the British institution:

In the following featurette, Gatwa offers a little backstory on the Doctor before expressing their excitement over the role, as well as sharing where they would take the TARDIS and which villains catch their eye:

And here's a look back at the teaser trailer released immediately after "The Power of the Daleks" for the upcoming three-episode 60th-anniversary event (set for November 2023):

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, and why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!" Davies shared in a statement when the first teaser was released, confirming the Doctor's new "lineage." Now, here's a look at the new logo for the long-running show's new era: