Doctor Who Star David Tennant Teasing More Familiar Faces Returning?

Okay, let's make sure we're all on the same page when it comes to the Doctor Who timeline. This fall, current Doctor Jodie Whittaker & showrunner Chris Chibnall will be wrapping up their run with a final special. Then, we have incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies working up that 60th-anniversary event with (so far) David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney, and Neil Patrick Harris. Assuming he doesn't have a larger role in the celebration event prior, fans can then look forward to seeing incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) in Series 14 (which recent rumblings have the premiere in 2024). Needless to say, there are a ton of fronts that fans would like more intel on, and Tennant dropped a ten-ton teaser on them over the weekend at Fan Expo Boston.

Though the set photos all over social media tell us otherwise, Tennant refused to officially confirm that he worked on the specials. But playing in the land of the "hypothetical," Tennant did say that fans who've seen the leaked images aren't "aren't even close to the whole story" when it comes to what's going on, why he & Tate would be there, and… some other familiar faces who might be returning? While not revealing names (think River Song), Tennant speaks of the filming they did away from curious eyes with "many other people" Here's a look at a video from the event where Tennant drops the tease (and thanks to Doctor WhoTube and @Natalia Romero for sharing the clip):

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.