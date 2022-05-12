Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa Thanks David Tennant & Jodie Whittaker

The excitement over the news that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is joining incoming/returning showrunner Russell T Davies as the new Doctor for Doctor Who Series 14 in 2023 (maybe earlier?) continues to buzz. Now the last time we checked in with Ncuti, he was thanking the Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy for the early & kind words of support that McCoy posted welcoming him to the "Doctor Who Family." Well, the lovefest didn't end there as Ncuti also thanked current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and Tenth Doctor David Tennant for their "beautiful words of support and encouragement." But before we get to that, Steven Moffat was finally able to break his silence to let us know he's seen Ncuti's audition and that they're in for "a treat."

Speaking with The Telegraph, Moffat revealed, "Finally I can admit it. I've seen the new Doctor in action. Russell [T Davies] showed me the audition tape a while back. He [Ncuti] is magnificent: all at once a brand new hero and the same wonderful mad old Doctor we've always known. Trust me, we are all in for a treat." And what did that audition involve? Davies shared the details with RadioTimes.com– and let's just say the incoming showrunner wasn't messing around. "I wrote a special audition speech. It was an eight-page scene, a big scene, you had to learn it and come in," Davies explained. "Top, proper audition, not just standing there and giving Shakespeare. Really hard work. Me and Phil Collinson, the producer, were there. It was taped and it gets passed on. It's tough, properly tough. And we do many versions of it, we do it lighter, funnier, harder."

"The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, and Mr. David Tennant for your beautiful words of support and encouragement on BAFTA day. I was absolutely cacking my pants and honestly speaking to you two was priceless," Gatwa wrote in the Instagram post we mentioned earlier. "The Doctor Who fam: Russell, all the producers, and the wonderful fans have been so gracious and welcoming. I am stunned and speechless at the support." Now here's a look Ncuti's full message thanking everyone for their love and support:

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Ncuti said when the news was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era."