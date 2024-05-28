Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, demon slayer, doctor who, fubar, interview with the vampire, mayfair witches, star trek: discovery, The Acolyte, The Big Bang Theory, true detective: night country
Doctor Who, Star Trek: Discovery, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, NBC's Saturday Night Live, BBC's Doctor Who, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, The Big Bang Theory/Jim Parsons, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, Netflix's FUBAR, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+'s Evil, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 28, 2024:
Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Ep. 4 Trailer; S02E03 BTS Look
The Acolyte: Carrie-Anne Moss on Indara, Series Pitch & Jedi Training
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba S04 E02/E03 Review: Slayers Spotlighted
SNL Offers Look at How "Scooby-Doo" Sketch Came Together (VIDEO)
Doctor Who Season 1 E05 "Dot and Bubble" Images, Preview Released
Mayfair Witches Season 2 Teaser Invites You to Embrace The Darkness
The Big Bang Theory Sequel for Jim Parsons? Maybe In His Next Life
Star Trek Gets New Trans Representation And Lore This Week (Spoilers)
Interview with the Vampire S02E03 Review: Louis Gains; Claudia Pains
Doctor Who: "Dot and Bubble" Review: Old-School Sci-Fi Satire Returns
True Detective: Night Country: Kali Reis Talks Navarro's Fate Debate
FUBAR S02: Schwarzenegger Is/Now Has World's Biggest Action Figure
Star Trek: Discovery Series Finale "Life, Itself" Images Released
Interview with the Vampire S02E04 Images: Claudia's Unliving Nightmare
Evil Creators on Kristen's Baby Antichrist Reality Check on Leland
64 Shots Of Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con 2024
Doctor Who: Why "73 Yards" Has Been Embraced by LGBTQ Community
