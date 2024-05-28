Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, demon slayer, doctor who, fubar, interview with the vampire, mayfair witches, star trek: discovery, The Acolyte, The Big Bang Theory, true detective: night country

Doctor Who, Star Trek: Discovery, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: IWTV, The Acolyte, Doctor Who, The Big Bang Theory, True Detective, FUBAR, Star Trek: Discovery, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, NBC's Saturday Night Live, BBC's Doctor Who, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, The Big Bang Theory/Jim Parsons, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, Netflix's FUBAR, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+'s Evil, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Interview with the Vampire, The Acolyte, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Doctor Who, Mayfair Witches, The Big Bang Theory/Jim Parsons, True Detective: Night Country, FUBAR, Star Trek: Discovery, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 28, 2024:

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Ep. 4 Trailer; S02E03 BTS Look

The Acolyte: Carrie-Anne Moss on Indara, Series Pitch & Jedi Training

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba S04 E02/E03 Review: Slayers Spotlighted

SNL Offers Look at How "Scooby-Doo" Sketch Came Together (VIDEO)

Doctor Who Season 1 E05 "Dot and Bubble" Images, Preview Released

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Teaser Invites You to Embrace The Darkness

The Big Bang Theory Sequel for Jim Parsons? Maybe In His Next Life

Star Trek Gets New Trans Representation And Lore This Week (Spoilers)

Interview with the Vampire S02E03 Review: Louis Gains; Claudia Pains

Doctor Who: "Dot and Bubble" Review: Old-School Sci-Fi Satire Returns

True Detective: Night Country: Kali Reis Talks Navarro's Fate Debate

FUBAR S02: Schwarzenegger Is/Now Has World's Biggest Action Figure

Star Trek: Discovery Series Finale "Life, Itself" Images Released

Interview with the Vampire S02E04 Images: Claudia's Unliving Nightmare

Evil Creators on Kristen's Baby Antichrist Reality Check on Leland

64 Shots Of Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con 2024

Doctor Who: Why "73 Yards" Has Been Embraced by LGBTQ Community

South Park/Lizzo, Giancarlo Esposito/MCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!