South Park/Lizzo, Giancarlo Esposito/MCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith, WWE/AEW, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Paramount+'s Evil, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Vice TV's Who Killed WCW?, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Prime Video's The Boys: Mexico, South Park/Lizzo, Star Trek/Seth MacFarlane, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Giancarlo Esposito/MCU, BBC's Doctor Who, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Interview with the Vampire, Smiling Friends, My Hero Academia, South Park/Lizzo, Star Trek/Seth MacFarlane, Rick and Morty, Star Trek: Discovery, Giancarlo Esposito/MCU, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 27, 2024:

AEW Disgraces Wrestling with Violent Anarchy in the Arena Match

Orphan Black: Echoes Teasers: Paul Darros Only Thinks About The Future

Mercedes Moné Wins TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Showrunner Pushes Back on Glover/Erskine Rumors

Former WWE Star Helps Adam Copeland Win at AEW Double or Nothing

Interview with the Vampire S02E03 Drops Big Talamasca Tease (SPOILERS)

Evil Season 4 Extended Preview, S04E02 Image Gallery Released

MJF Stabs WWE in Back, Returns with AEW Tattoo at Double or Nothing

Smiling Friends Season 2 Ep. 4 Previews: Charlie The Vampire Slayer?

Who Killed WCW? Key Art Poster, NWO Teaser & More Released

My Hero Academia Season 7 Eps. 3 & 4 Heartbreaking, Hopeful (REVIEW)

The Boys: Mexico "A While Away"; Writer Has "Amazing Pitch": Kripke

South Park: Lizzo Reacts to Being "End of Obesity" Answer to Ozempic

AEW Double or Nothing: Unbiased Preview, Start Time, How to Not Watch

Star Trek: It's Time to Make Seth MacFarlane An Offer, Paramount

Rick and Morty: The Anime Release Window Narrowed Down by Adult Swim

Star Trek: Discovery Series Finale Teaser Dials Up Emotions (VIDEO)

AEW Collision: A Collision Course to Tonight's Double or Nothing PPV

SNL Second-Guessing: Grande, Yang Absurdly Wonderful in "Moulin Rouge"

Giancarlo Esposito: MCU Role Is One "You Won't Predict" (Professor X?)

Doctor Who: What Is The Unexplained Horror in "73 Yards" Exactly?

Ted Lasso Musical Stage Show Suggested By Cast At MCM London Comic Con

Lanterns, Doctor Who, The Boys, Kong, WWE & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

