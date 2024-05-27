Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Conventions, Events, Games, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: cosplay, london, mcm, mcm london comic con

64 Shots Of Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con 2024

Yesterday was the final day of the MCM London Comic Con and the sun stayed strong through the show, great for cosplay.

Yesterday was the final day of the MCM London Comic Con May 2024 show at the London ExCel Centre. The sun stayed strong through the day, only breaking late in the evening, great for cosplay. There were Donald Trumps and Boris Johnsons, but no one did a drowned Rishi Sunak. Permission was sought from all cosplayers in the foreground of shots at the show. But this is just a mere bagatelle from the thousands on display at the show… of which every one of these put a smile on my face. There were lots of X-Men, Doctor Who and plenty of Hazbin Hotel, but I saw only one of the Ghosts in cosplay this year, after hundreds last. And the guy who was dressed as The Captain complained that too many people thought he was the Brigadier. At least I managed to get a shot of John Constantine trying to exorcise him… and I am so glad to see that Invincible has reconciled with his father.

Twenty years ago, I used to be so down on cosplay. It was MCM that opened my blinkered eyes as I started talking to cosplayers and discovered they just enjoyed the same things I did just expressed it in a different way. Literally, I am so glad I decided to get out of the way of my enjoyment and join in the celebration. And now, thanks to Bleeding Cool, you can do the same…

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) runs twice yearly at the ExCel Centre, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. And even comic books as well. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), in 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

