Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba S04 E02/E03 Review: Slayers Spotlighted

Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 (Hashira Training Arc) Episodes 2 & 3 offer more insights into what makes slayers tick.

The two latest episodes of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc – "Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka's Pain" and "Fully Recovered Tanjiro Joins the Hashira Training!!" – finally start showing us more of the slayers and how they work, offering some insight into Giyu and his sullenness. If there is one thing that unifies the Hashiras is their dark pasts. Though the second episode was pretty heartfelt, it did lack the emotional umph I was hoping for. The third brought on Tengen's flashiness, and man, do we still simp over the 2D man with three wives!

I did not get to see the movie in theaters, so how this season plays out is a complete surprise to me. When I first started Demon Slayer I believed this is what all slayers go through, but no… no wonder there are so many casualties and so many do not make out to Hashira status. Someone should come up with a better Training guide and Slayer team distribution among the Hashiras.

Anyway…

Things start where they last left off on the first one: Tamayo has been contacted by one of Ubuyashiki's crows and summoned to the mansion to use her research alongside Shinobu to develop a way of exterminating Muzan and all demons. I like the feeling it has, it felt very Avengers-assemble like.

Most characters in the show share tragic backstories—some more than others, depending on their perspective. While definitely more relatable, I do wish Mitsuri's did not only focus on physical; although I do I appreciate her coming into a sense of self love and importance. I am not saying that I would like for them all to have insanely tragic backstories, either. That said, we find out about Giyu and Sabito and how Giyu's impostor syndrome keeps him from living his best Hashira life. I love Giyu and I wish he would have some confidence. His past was a horror balance of tragedy with the relatable sting of self-doubt.

Thankfully, Ubuyashiki recruits the perfect good boi soul who does not know when to give up. And Tanjiro does find the right words to bring a dose of reality to Giyu, who agrees to participate in the training. The following episode takes us to the first step of the Hashira Training with Tengen now that Tanjiro is feeling better. In just a couple of days, Tanjiro manages to inspire the squadron and after a flashy standoff against Tengen he moves on to the next stage of training with Muichiro.

I enjoyed the interacting between Tanjiro and Tengen's wives, I like it when they show how hard it is to move on from the past. It makes stories a bit more relatable and believable. With the impending doom looking over them as we know there is indeed a Demon watching over, I can imagine there will be bloodshed soon… especially cause all those slayers in training do not seem to be quite ready for that type of face-off quite yet. I am not ready for more heartbreak, but I am looking forward to seeing how this arc develops. I need more of Obanai and Sanemi asap!

