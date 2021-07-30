Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Accidentally Confirms a Series 13 Big Bad?

As Doctor Who fans are already well aware, Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will be leaving the long-running BBC series after Series 13 and three specials in 2022. What they haven't been made aware of is which classic monsters Whittaker will be facing off against during her final series (teased during last weekend's Comic-Con@Home virtual panel). Well, look no further than former showrunner Steven Moffat to offer the first major spoiler reveal for the upcoming season. If you're looking to remain spoiler-free, we suggest clicking here. Otherwise… see you after the spoiler image buffer.

Looks like his 2007 creations will be "weeping" their way back into the Doctor's lives, with Moffat confirming via Instagram that the Weeping Angels would appear in Series 13 (set to tell one complete story arc as opposed to stand-alone episodes). In a caption that was since changed when it was made aware that it contained a major spoiler, Moffat originally wrote, "It breaks my heart when a Doctor Who resigns. It feels like there's a vacancy in the universe. Who will keep the lights on for the children? Who will fight the monsters in our dreams? But it's too soon to be sad – there's going to be a whole new season of Jodie's charming, fast, brilliant, silly Doctor! And she going to fight THE WEEPING ANGELS!!" Here's a look at the updated post, with a slight change added that you might notice: "(Adding: now we all know I made a slight screw up there. Now gone Please respect my idiocy and SHHHHH.)".

After Series 13 premieres in the fall, Whittaker and Chibnall will be a part of three feature-length specials in 2022- with the final special also marking the end of Whittaker's run (and we're assuming the introduction of the new Doctor, still unknown as of this writing). The first special will screen on New Year's Day, with the second airing in the spring, the third in fall 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations.

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," Whittaker said. "I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had." Chibnall added: "Jodie and I made a "three series and out" pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."