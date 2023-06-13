Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bbc, catherine tate, david tennant, doctor who, preview, russell t davies

Doctor Who: Tennant Has Seen Gatwa In Action; 60th Annv "Victory Lap"

David Tennant on viewing the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special event as a "victory lap" and seeing Ncuti Gatwa in action as the new Doctor.

Last week, we had a chance to check in with Black transgender actress Yasmin Finney as she shared some thoughts on joining the cast of BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who 60th-anniversary event. While we still have a bit of time to go before David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor & Catherine Tate's Donna Noble hit our screens, it's never too early to hear from Tennant regarding his and Tate's returns – and that he's seen new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa in action. "Initially, it was a casual conversation going, 'Wouldn't it be fun to do a one-off?' Then Russell [T. Davies] was back running the show, and suddenly it could be something bigger," Tennant shared with Radio Times Magazine, adding that the duo's returns "took a bit of wrangling" even though they were "always receptive to the notion." Tennant added, "Initially, it was a casual conversation going, 'Wouldn't it be fun to do a one-off?' Then Russell was back running the show, and suddenly it could be something bigger." As for any pressure he might be feeling about returning to the role? "There's really no pressure. It's a victory lap, in a way – you get to enjoy something that had meant so much to you one last shot before you get too old to do it again." As for what he's seen of Gatwa so far? "It makes me feel like I'm just holding the coat till he arrives because he's very exciting."

Joining Tennant and Tate are Neil Patrick Harris in a big bad role (possibly The Toymaker/The Celestial Toymaker?) & Yasmin Finney as the interestingly-named Rose (Hmmm…). In addition, Jacqueline King & Karl Collins are returning as Sylvia Noble & Shaun Temple, respectively, Ruth Madeley is set to appear as Shirley Anne Bingham, and Bernard Cribbins is set to posthumously appear, reprising his role as Wilfred Mott. In addition, fans of the comics can expect to see Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors play a major part, and – as if all of that wasn't enough – Ncuti Gatwa is expected to debut as the Fifteenth Doctor. With all three episodes written by Davies, we learned the episode titles during this weekend's Eurovision 2023 broadcast: Special One: "The Star Beast" (directed by Rachel Talalay), Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder" (directed by Tom Kingsley), and Special Three': "The Giggle" (directed by Chanya Button).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!