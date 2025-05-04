Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who, Tracker, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Night Court, SNL, Elsbeth, Ghosts, Tracker, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Andor, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Night Court, NBC's SNL, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Ghosts, CBS's Tracker, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Disney+'s Andor, Tubi's RoboForce, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Night Court, SNL, Elsbeth, Ghosts, Tracker, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead: Dead City, WWE SmackDown, Andor, Solo Leveling, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 4, 2025:
SNL Cold Open Sees Trump Pardon JK Rowling, Sign "The Belichick Law"
Night Court Season 3 Finale Trailer Offers a Bit More Simon Helberg
SNL 50 Pregame Previews Brunson/Boone; Rewinds Back to Season 48
Elsbeth Season 2 Finale: S02E20: "Ramen Holiday" Trailer Released
Ghosts Season 4: Check Out the Finale Trailer & New Sneak Peeks
Tracker S02E19, Season 2 Finale Update: It's a Shaw Family Reunion
The Walking Dead: Dead City S02 Preview: Negan's Electrifying Sermon
WWE SmackDown Review: Triple H Delivers Where Tony Khan Fails Again
Doctor Who S02E05: "The Story and The Engine" Trailer, Sneak Peek
American Horror Story Season 13 in The Daily LITG, 3rd of May 2025
Doctor Who Unleashed: Your Free Film School Returns with "Lucky Day"
The Equalizer, Trump vs. PBS/NPR, Negan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Andor: Mendelsohn on Returning as Orson Krennic to Star Wars Universe
RoboForce Creator on Choosing Tubi, Seeking Bigger IPs Like RoboCop
Solo Leveling Producers Raise Season 3 Hopes: Reddit AMA Highlights
Doctor Who S02E04: Lucky Day Will Upset Everyone (As Davies Planned)
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!