Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Tracker, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Night Court, SNL, Elsbeth, Ghosts, Tracker, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Andor, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Night Court, NBC's SNL, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Ghosts, CBS's Tracker, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Disney+'s Andor, Tubi's RoboForce, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Night Court, SNL, Elsbeth, Ghosts, Tracker, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead: Dead City, WWE SmackDown, Andor, Solo Leveling, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 4, 2025:

SNL Cold Open Sees Trump Pardon JK Rowling, Sign "The Belichick Law"

Night Court Season 3 Finale Trailer Offers a Bit More Simon Helberg

SNL 50 Pregame Previews Brunson/Boone; Rewinds Back to Season 48

Elsbeth Season 2 Finale: S02E20: "Ramen Holiday" Trailer Released

Ghosts Season 4: Check Out the Finale Trailer & New Sneak Peeks

Tracker S02E19, Season 2 Finale Update: It's a Shaw Family Reunion

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02 Preview: Negan's Electrifying Sermon

WWE SmackDown Review: Triple H Delivers Where Tony Khan Fails Again

Doctor Who S02E05: "The Story and The Engine" Trailer, Sneak Peek

American Horror Story Season 13 in The Daily LITG, 3rd of May 2025

Doctor Who Unleashed: Your Free Film School Returns with "Lucky Day"

The Equalizer, Trump vs. PBS/NPR, Negan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Andor: Mendelsohn on Returning as Orson Krennic to Star Wars Universe

RoboForce Creator on Choosing Tubi, Seeking Bigger IPs Like RoboCop

Solo Leveling Producers Raise Season 3 Hopes: Reddit AMA Highlights

Doctor Who S02E04: Lucky Day Will Upset Everyone (As Davies Planned)

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!