The Equalizer, Trump vs. PBS/NPR, Negan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Equalizer, WWE/AEW, Buffy, The Rookie, TWD: Dead City, Night Court, Elsbeth, Trump/PBS & NPR, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 3, 2025:
The Equalizer: Queen Latifah Thanks "Ride-or-Die" Fans for Support
The Equalizer: CBS Cancels Queen Latifah Series After 5 Seasons
WWE Conducts Annual Post-WrestleMania Talent Releases
You, Yes You, Can Text Mercedes Moné for Just $99.99/Month
WWE SmackDown Preview: Black, The Miz, and Randy Orton to Crush AEW
Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar on Chloé Zhao's Revival Series Pitch
The Rookie S07E17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" Image Gallery Released
WWE Plans Weekend Takeover for Crown Jewel: Perth in October
The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Preview: Negan Has Big Plans
Lanterns Star Garret Dillahunt Keeps Filming Update Short and Sweet
Night Court Season 3 Finale Images: Warfield, Helberg, Revord & More
Little House on the Prairie Adapt Rounds Out Ingalls Family Cast
Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E11: "Monaco Under the Stars" Preview
AEW Announces Historic 2300 Arena Residency in ECW's Spiritual Home
Elsbeth Ends Season 2 on Musical Note: S02E20 "Ramen Holiday" Images
Little House on the Prairie Adapt: Alice Halsey Set as Laura Ingalls
Criminal Minds: Evolution S18 Images Preview a Brutal Season Ahead
Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Set as UK Spokesperson for Eurovision 2025
Trump Orders PBS, NPR Funds Cut as War Against Being Smart Rolls On
Night Court Season 3 Finale in The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2025
RoboForce Creator on NacelleVerse, Johnson, Reynolds, Casting & More.
American Horror Story, Buffy & King of the Hill: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Solo Leveling: Crunchyroll President on Anime, Season 3 Hopes & More
The Gilded Age Season 3 Set to Make Your Acquaintance in June
Doctor Who: "Lucky Day" Director on Ruby/Conrad, UNIT & Monsters
