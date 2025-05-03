The Equalizer, Trump vs. PBS/NPR, Negan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's The Equalizer, WWE/AEW, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, HBO's Lanterns, NBC's Night Court, Netflix's Little House on the Prairie, NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, CBS's Elsbeth, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Trump/PBS & NPR, Tubi's RoboForce, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling, HBO's The Gilded Age, and more!

The Equalizer: Queen Latifah Thanks "Ride-or-Die" Fans for Support

The Equalizer: CBS Cancels Queen Latifah Series After 5 Seasons

WWE Conducts Annual Post-WrestleMania Talent Releases

You, Yes You, Can Text Mercedes Moné for Just $99.99/Month

WWE SmackDown Preview: Black, The Miz, and Randy Orton to Crush AEW

Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar on Chloé Zhao's Revival Series Pitch

The Rookie S07E17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" Image Gallery Released

WWE Plans Weekend Takeover for Crown Jewel: Perth in October

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Preview: Negan Has Big Plans

Lanterns Star Garret Dillahunt Keeps Filming Update Short and Sweet

Night Court Season 3 Finale Images: Warfield, Helberg, Revord & More

Little House on the Prairie Adapt Rounds Out Ingalls Family Cast

Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E11: "Monaco Under the Stars" Preview

AEW Announces Historic 2300 Arena Residency in ECW's Spiritual Home

Elsbeth Ends Season 2 on Musical Note: S02E20 "Ramen Holiday" Images

Little House on the Prairie Adapt: Alice Halsey Set as Laura Ingalls

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18 Images Preview a Brutal Season Ahead

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Set as UK Spokesperson for Eurovision 2025

Trump Orders PBS, NPR Funds Cut as War Against Being Smart Rolls On

Night Court Season 3 Finale in The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2025

RoboForce Creator on NacelleVerse, Johnson, Reynolds, Casting & More.

Solo Leveling: Crunchyroll President on Anime, Season 3 Hopes & More

The Gilded Age Season 3 Set to Make Your Acquaintance in June

Doctor Who: "Lucky Day" Director on Ruby/Conrad, UNIT & Monsters

