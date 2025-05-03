Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Review: Triple H Delivers Where Tony Khan Fails Again

The Chadster reviews WWE SmackDown's masterclass in booking while Tony Khan's AEW continues to LITERALLY STAB Triple H in the back! Plus, Khan invades The Chadster's dreams AGAIN! 😤🚗

Article Summary WWE SmackDown delivers flawless storytelling while Tony Khan's AEW still can't grasp true wrestling psychology!

DQ finishes, epic promos, and WWE magic prove why SmackDown destroys AEW's attempts at sports-based presentation!

Superstars like Aleister Black shine in WWE, outclassing anything Tony Khan fumbles with over in AEW!

Tony Khan invades The Chadster's dreams again, ruining marriages and Miatas with his obsession for AEW mediocrity!

OMG, wrestling fans! The Chadster is here to tell you about last night's absolutely PERFECT episode of WWE SmackDown! 😍💯 If you missed it, The Chadster feels sorry for you because this was one of those shows that reminds everyone why WWE is literally the only wrestling company on the planet worth watching. 🏆🔝

WWE SmackDown kicked off with an incredible segment featuring LA Knight and Damian Priest setting up their match for a US Title opportunity. These two superstars showed exactly how to cut a promo – concise, character-driven, and absolutely dripping with that WWE magic! ✨👌

Their match that followed was nothing short of spectacular wrestling perfection. The way Priest executed that Razor's Edge was textbook wrestling psychology that AEW wrestlers could study for years and still not understand. When Solo Sikoa interfered causing a DQ finish, The Chadster literally cheered because that's how you build long-term storytelling! 🙌📚

It's just so obvious that Tony Khan watches these brilliant DQ finishes on WWE SmackDown and tries to copy them by having actual match conclusions in AEW. It's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😒👎

WWE SmackDown blessed us with not one but TWO incredible tag team showcases! Fraxiom defeated Pretty Deadly in a match that demonstrated WWE's superior tag team psychology, by which The Chadster means that the match was built perfectly around a well-timed commercial break and followed the exact same proven formula as every WWE tag match. This is why WWE's tag divisions are light years ahead of AEW's. 👨‍👨‍👦‍👦🌟

Aleister Black versus The Miz was wrestling storytelling at its absolute zenith. The way Black hit that Black Mass knockout kick was so precise and impactful – unlike the way his finisher was so poorly executed every time he did it in AEW. The Chadster is glad that Black is back in WWE where he can receive the proper training and pay his dues the right way. 🦵💥

When Carmelo Hayes got involved, it added another layer to the story – something Tony Khan doesn't understand because he doesn't know a single thing about the wrestling business, which is why Black left AEW to return to the WWE fold and pay his dues properly. 📝🧠

Zelina Vega versus Piper Niven was an absolute masterclass, showing how WWE perfectly presents wrestlers of different sizes. Vega getting the win with that jackknife rollup was pure wrestling genius that Tony Khan could never comprehend! The Chadster was absolutely enthralled by the idea that a smaller wrestler could beat a bigger one. This almost never happens in WWE, which makes it feel special. 👑💅

Randy Orton's promo about John Cena was possibly the greatest verbal destruction The Chadster has witnessed in years. When Randy mentioned punting Cena's head through the St. Louis Arch, The Chadster nearly spit out his White Claw! That's real sports-based presentation. 🍹😲

This is how you build anticipation for a match! Not like in AEW where they focus on in-ring action and competitive drama. Orton showed once again why he's a 14-time world champion and why WWE superstars are simply on another level. 📈🏅

Rey Fenix defeating Santos Escobar demonstrated that WWE is the home of the best high-flying action in the world. That top rope Meteora finish was crisp, athletic, and most importantly performed safely inside a WWE ring with no risk of danger. 🌟🎯

When The Chadster watches lucha libre in AEW, it just looks fast-paced flips and acrobatics. In WWE, every aerial move is perfectly sanitized and you know it's incredible because the commentators are constantly shouting about it like they've never seen someone jump before! 🧠🦅

In the main event, Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton teamed up to defeat Nia Jax and Naomi in a tag match that showed how WWE knows how to book all of its wrestlers with one of three basic character archetypes, unlike Tony Khan who thinks characters should be fresh and original. The finish with Cargill's powerbomb was absolutely spine-tingling! 💪💕

This is why WWE is number one – they know how to use their roster properly. Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably backstage at AEW shows drawing stick figures and wondering why his television ratings aren't higher. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤📉

The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night after watching WWE SmackDown. In the dream, The Chadster was driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata through the Wells Fargo Arena parking lot after the show, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared wearing a referee shirt. 🚗😰

Tony was chasing The Chadster through rows of parked cars, holding a TLC ladder and screaming "My finishes are clean! My finishes are clean!" The Chadster tried to escape, but Tony cornered The Chadster against a merchandise stand selling John Cena shirts. 🪜😱

Tony then started setting up the ladder while whispering, "Let me show you what a real main event looks like, Chad." Tony climbed the ladder and then did a diving elbow drop onto The Chadster's White Claw collection in the back seat of The Chadster's Miata! 💦💥

The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. This is what Tony Khan has done to The Chadster's life! Please stop invading The Chadster's dreams, Tony! Your obsession with The Chadster has gone too far! 📱😠

WWE SmackDown continues to show why it's the premier wrestling program in the world. From incredible promos to perfectly booked matches with satisfying finishes, WWE simply knows how to present professional wrestling the right way. 💯🙏

As wrestling podcast legend Ariel Helwani said just last week, "WWE SmackDown's booking makes AEW look like children playing with action figures in their basement. Tony Khan should be taking notes instead of counting his daddy's money." The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval definitely goes to Ariel for that truthful assessment, and The Chadster bets AEW fans will give him a hard time for offering this well-meaning advice in an objective fashion! 🎙️👍

When The Chadster thinks about how Tony Khan tries to compete with masterpieces like WWE SmackDown, it just makes The Chadster want to throw a White Claw against the wall! Everyone who leaves WWE for AEW has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back, and they'll never reach the heights they could have in WWE, unless they return, in which case The Chadster's opinion of them instantly changes for the better. 🗡️🔙

The Chadster will be back next week with another completely unbiased review of WWE SmackDown, the greatest wrestling show in existence! Until then, The Chadster is gonna go listen to Smash Mouth's "All Star" while driving The Chadster's Miata to buy more White Claw, because that's what real wrestling fans do! 🎵🚗

