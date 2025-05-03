Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Unleashed: Your Free Film School Returns with "Lucky Day"

This week, Doctor Who: Unleashed features the making of "Lucky Day" and feels even more like a free BBC Open University film school than ever.

Once again Doctor Who: Unleashed acts as an informal, free film school and outreach programs for high school kids to learn about professional writing and production and set them on the path to the industry, which is different from the US, where people often have to go to film school at a university to learn screenwriting or production. Doctor Who: Unleashed host Steffan Powell continues his work experience as the production intern, this time getting to hold the clapperboard. This episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed delves more into what the camera crew does on a production and how involved the work is to shoot something.

Each week of Doctor Who: Unleashed seems to put the viewer deeper into the thick of production. There's the nitty-gritty of location filming, the actors talking more than just PR fluff about their roles, especially guest star Jason Hauer-King about his turn as a new villain, the meta aspects of the show when Davies writes in real BBC programs and hosts to play themselves, and, of course, the look at practical effects and the actors in rubber suits playing monsters.

It feels like Doctor Who: Unleashed has been here all along, next to the mothership show every week. This is the immersive experience that showrunner Russell T. Davies seems to want for the series ever since he brought in the making-of precursor series Doctor Who Confidential to accompany the 2005 revival series. Doctor Who: Unleashed feels like a more refined successor to that show. The original Confidential was never released in full but only in shorter versions on the DVD releases of their seasons. Doctor Who: Unleashed is now included in the full Blu-ray and DVD releases.

Doctor Who: Unleashed is now released outside the UK on YouTube, with new episodes releasing each week over the course of the second season.

