Documentary Now! Alexander Skarsgard & More Join IFC Series Season 53

IFC released a first-look teaser and final details from the highly-anticipated 53rd season of Documentary Now!. The two-part season premiere episode, "Soldier of Illusion," written by John Mulaney, and "Trouver Frisson," paying tribute to the films of Agnes Varda, join previously announced episodes "Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport," "How They Threw Rocks," and "My Monkey Grifter" to round out the season.

Known for lovingly paying homage to the world of documentaries, Documentary Now! Season 53 will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, October 19 at 10 PM on IFC and on AMC+ the same day. New episodes to debut weekly on Wednesdays. The upcoming season of the critically acclaimed comedy, co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas, executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Broadway Video, will include six all-new documentary-inspired episodes.

Descriptions for "Soldier of Illusion" and "Trouver Frisson" are below:

The two-part season premiere episode, "Soldier of Illusion," written by Mulaney and starring Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman, Big Little Lies), Nicholas Braun (Succession, Zola), and August Diehl (Inglourious Basterds), was inspired by the Werner Herzog-focused documentary Burden of Dreams. In the early 1980s, a visionary German filmmaker (Skarsgård) tries to will his magnum opus into existence while working in the remote, punishing conditions of the Russian Ular mountains. Kevin Bishop (Miracle Workers, The Tracey Ullman Show), Gana Bayarsaikhan (Wonder Woman), Matthias Rimpler (Ludzie i Bogowie), and Armisen will also star, with Documentary Now! ensemble alumni Deb Hiett returning as narrator.

(The Northman, Big Little Lies), (Succession, Zola), and (Inglourious Basterds), was inspired by the Werner Herzog-focused documentary Burden of Dreams. In the early 1980s, a visionary German filmmaker (Skarsgård) tries to will his magnum opus into existence while working in the remote, punishing conditions of the Russian Ular mountains. (Miracle Workers, The Tracey Ullman Show), (Wonder Woman), (Ludzie i Bogowie), and Armisen will also star, with Documentary Now! ensemble alumni returning as narrator. "Trouver Frisson" features French actor Liliane Rovère (Call My Agent!, Family Business) and Ronald Guttman (Godfather of Harlem, Sister of the Groom). Inspired by Agnes Varda's Gleaners and I and Beaches of Agnes, celebrated French filmmaker Ida Leos (Rovère) searches for why she no longer experiences "frisson" – the goosebumps that have always been her guide. Written by series producers Matt Pacult and Tamsin Rawady and co-directed by Micah Gardner, the episode also stars Documentary Now! alumni Gary Kraus.

These new titles join the three previously announced episodes, all written by Meyers, to round out Season 53 of Documentary Now! The six-time Emmy-nominated Documentary Now! debuted to rave reviews from critics and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its insightful take on some of the most well-known documentary films. Each episode takes viewers back in time to honor groundbreaking documentaries. Season 52 guest stars included Cate Blanchett, Owen Wilson, Michael Keaton, Natasha Lyonne, John Mulaney, Michael C. Hall, Taran Killam, Richard Kind, and more. The fourth season of the series premieres on Wednesday, October 19, on IFC and AMC+.