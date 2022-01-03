Don't Hug Me I'm Scared: Oddly Iconic YouTube Channel Teases Return

Get ready to be terrified by characters made of the uneasy textile known as felt & existential crisis, because Don't Hug Me I'm Scared might just be returning with more content for their YouTube channel. TikTok has been the recent hub of talk and discussion of the series thanks to one individual slowly teasing fans about future content.

On the Blink Industries website connected to the production of the puppet nightmare that is Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, a short message along with the proof via a page on IMDB gives us a look at what's to come: "Part-educational programming, part-existential nightmare, Don't Hug Me I'm Scared is a mixed-media trip that moves from kids-show pastiche to fever-dream horror in the blink of an eye. This puppet musical extravaganza will be helmed by our original creators Becky Sloan, Joseph Pelling & Baker Terry. Produced for Channel 4 in partnership with the BFI YAC Fund. More info coming soon!"

Three years ago was when the latest video, "Wakey Wakey…", of the series premiered on YouTube in a short 30 seconds of ominous and intriguing content that produced so many questions. While people like myself, would go back to the multiple videos in the series, there was always hope for more content in the future. Comments below the video show evident support from plenty of fans excited for what's next even if it's been years since the last update. From the angry, almost homicidal, notepad to a clock that screeches like my brain when I'm too overwhelmed, the content from Don't Hug Me I'm Scared started as YouTube fun and now has become an iconic series for a whole generation who grew up online. Be on the lookout for future updates, trust me I'll be watching. For now, remember you've got to think creatively!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wakey Wakey… (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkFpNVxzhTs)