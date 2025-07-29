Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Down Cemetery Road, Slow Horses

Down Cemetery Road: Thompson, Wilson Star in Apple TV+ Series Adapt

Apple TV+ previewed its Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson-starring series adaptation of Mick Herron's (Slow Horses) novel, Down Cemetery Road.

Article Summary Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson star in Apple TV+'s new thriller series Down Cemetery Road, premiering October 29.

Based on Mick Herron's acclaimed novel, the story follows a missing girl and a web of deadly conspiracies in Oxford.

Morwenna Banks writes and executive produces, with Natalie Bailey directing the eight-episode first season.

Down Cemetery Road joins hit spy drama Slow Horses, strengthening Apple TV+'s partnership with Herron.

Apple TV+ unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated new thriller Down Cemetery Road from the book by Slow Horses author Mick Herron. The detective series stars and is executive produced by Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe Award, and Emmy Award winner Emma Thompson, and also stars Golden Globe Award and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson. The eight-episode thriller will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 29th, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through December 10th.

When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead. As Zoë and Sarah draw closer to the truth, they are caught in a web of conspiracy and come up against government forces, cold-blooded mercenaries, and vengeful loners.

Produced by 60Forty Films, Down Cemetery Road is written by Morwenna Banks, who also worked on Slow Horses, and serves as executive producer alongside Thompson, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, and "Down Cemetery Road" author Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey serves as lead director for the series.

Down Cemetery Road joins the celebrated, Emmy Award-winning spy drama Slow Horses on Apple TV+. Slow Horses was recently renewed for a seventh season, and its fifth season will premiere on September 24th, 2025. The series, on which Banks also wrote, is based on Herron's celebrated "Slough House" book series and stars Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman. Yes, Apple TV+ is seeing the wisdom of staying in the Mick Herron business. Let's see if they have another hit on their hands.

