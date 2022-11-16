Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge Lights Up Amazon's Prime Video In December

Amazon's Prime Video released the official trailer for the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, an all-new baking competition series where nine teams of classically trained pastry chefs and self-taught cake artists will make the vibrant world of Dr. Seuss a reality. With $50,000 on the line and so much at stake, let's see what these imaginative bakers will bake!

Hosted by actress, producer, and Emmy award winner Tamera Mowry-Housley, with critically acclaimed pastry chef Clarice Lam and accomplished cake designer and pastry chef Joshua John Russell as judges, Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge will premiere on Prime Video on December 13th in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In the U.S. and UK, Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge will also premiere simultaneously on the free ad-supported service Amazon Freevee.

From the Grinch to the Cat in the Hat, these teams of bakers will use their limitless imaginations to craft jaw-dropping creations inspired by beloved Dr. Seuss characters. In each episode, bakers will be given a challenge based on Seuss characters and stories, and their towering creations will be judged based on taste, creativity, accuracy, and storytelling. Following the episodes, viewers will be able to bake their own versions of the creations seen on the show. The winning "Best Bite" recipes will be available for free in Amazon's Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge store. Ingredients will also be available for customers to purchase on Amazon Fresh.

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge is produced by Amazon Studios, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, and Super Delicious. Ruth Amsel serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Cara Tapper, Adam Cohen, and Joanna Vernetti from Super Delicious serve as executive producers. President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises Susan Brandt is also an executive producer. The series will be arriving just in time for the season on December 13th. Let us know in the comments your favorite Dr. Seuss story or what you hope to see created on the show!