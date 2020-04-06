Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 36 Results

WrestleMania 36 comes to a close with the WWE Championship match. Drew McIntyre, the winner of this past January's Royal Rumble, takes on maybe the most dominant title holder of all-time, Brock Lesnar. Much has been made of how McIntyre is not worthy of this opportunity by Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman. The two have traded shots with each other over the last few weeks and months, and it all leads to this. Only one man can leave the Performance Center as "The Man" in WWE. Would it be Lesnar once again, or McIntyre finally fulfilling his destiny?

WrestleMania 36 WWE Championship Match

Fast and furious pace to start, with an early kick out of a Claymore. That was crazy. Lesnar begins to Drew to Suplex City, tossing him around like a ragdoll. Who else could do this to another human being as big as McIntyre? Lesnar Hits an F5, and Drew kicks out. So this is going to be one of those types of WrestleMania matches I guess huh. Drew gets hit with yet another F5, and yet another kick out by Drew. A third F5 and yet another kick out. Lesnar is beginning to taunt him the way he always does. Out of nowhere, Drew hits two straight Claymore kicks to Lesnar's face.

The Finish

A forth Claymore kick connects with a down Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre is your new WWE Champion. That was about what most expected. Kinda similar to the Universal Championship match last night between Braun Stroman and Goldberg. So there we go. McIntyre walks out of WrestleMania as the Champ, and the landscape of WWE has changed completely. Where do they go from here? Well, that is always the question isn't it? And always the best part of when this event ends. Wondering what the future will hold.