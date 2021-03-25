Dynamite Highlights: Britt Baker Speaks, The Elite Implodes, More

With another AEW Dynamite in the record books, it's time for us here in the wrestling press to squeeze just one more clickbait article out of the show before moving on to writing clickbait articles about next weeks Dynamite. In a night filled with some standout moments, perhaps the most memorable was Britt Baker, a week after her blood-soaked hardcore match with Thunder Rosa, demonstrating once again her skills with a microphone.

"That's it?" said Baker. "That is the warm welcome you give me for the hell that I went through last week? You all are as dumb, delusional, and disrespectful as Thunder Rosa. Thunder, Rosa, you should be thanking me every day that you wake up. You should be thanking me because you will forever be remembered now. You got to be a part of the history that I wrote with my own blood and then you had the audacity to stand here in my company, in my division, and say that you put the women on the map. Then why is everybody talking about me? And I don't need the praise and adoration of all you legends and experts telling me that I'm worthy now. That I'm a star, now. Mick Foley, thanks for the thumbs up, except it took you 20 years to become a hardcore legend, and I did it in one night."

"And that night," Baker continued, "when I had 87 thumbtacks in my back in the blood was flowing down into my eyes, I've never been able to see more clearly, because Tony Khan, you're out here looking for every legend that ever has been when you have the biggest one right here standing under your nose, because not only did I make history that night, I put AEW on the map. And those three letters, AEW come second to the most epic three in all of professional wrestling: DMD."

Watch Baker's interview here:

Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. sent a strong message to everyone who witnessed the historic lights out match last week on Dynamite.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/SVzlOZAxkn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021

And here's a taste of all the promos cut on AEW Dynamite last night:

"The walls are gonna come crashing down on them, and it's gonna be my boot that kicks it in on em" – @LanceHoyt.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/H533HDlToy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021

"I'm more than just one man. I'm the face of the revolution" – @ScorpioSky. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/lZBqGJL2Wj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021

"If yall are gonna be in the game, you better be willing to get your hands dirty" – @JonMoxley talking to the @YoungBucks. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/MQzCtdEQnF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021

"I look like money, I sound like money and I look damn good doing it too" – @Jade_Cargill. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/78pVJTl1LN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021

Of course, wrestling isn't all about the promos. Matches also play a part, and AEW Dynamite had plenty of those this week too. Here's what they've posted on YouTube:

