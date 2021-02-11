Dynamite Highlights: Who is the Judas in the Inner Circle's Mind?

Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, nursing a pretty wicked hangover from last night's Impeachment After Party. But amigos, that will not stop me from attending the party once again tonight. I need a little hair of the capitalist dog that bit me, comrades. Haw haw haw haw! But I am not here to talk about my epic kegstand battle with Chuck Schumer. No, I am here to deliver the video highlights from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The official logo for AEW Dynamite on TNT
"But Your Excellency," I can imagine you asking. "Why watch video clips of Dynamite when your loyal subjects… I mean, readers… can simply read your glorious words recapping Dynamite." And amigos, it is true that El Presidente's recap of AEW Dynamite is even more enjoyable to read than to watch the actual show — and it was a very good episode of Dynamite — but some people just don't have the time, comrades, thanks to the endless productivity required by the capitalist system.

Comrades, if each contributed according to their ability, and each took according to their needs, then everyone would have plenty of free time and they could read El Presidente's glorious articles about AEW Dynamite all day long. And that would be most excellent, amigos. But unfortunately, that is not the idealistic world we live in, and so we must make do.

With that in mind, here are the video highlights from AEW Dynamite this week, a show which saw the first NJPW and AEW combined main event, as well as the opening match in the AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator tournament, the beginning of the potential breakup of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle, and the possible death of Darby Allin, as Team Taz took the opportunity of Sting being preoccupied by an interview with Tony Schiavone to tie him to the back of a truck and drag him through the parking lot.

Enjoy, comrades:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqIbRX8Q4tg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOFQya1wBts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylZk6i4bvsE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkAZ9hyxA_U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X882ocDw6IQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ej3nhExh6FU

