Dynamite Recap: AEW, NJPW, Impact, All in One Hardcore Main Event

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, once again recapping wrestling for you, my loyal subjects… er, I mean readers, from a balcony at the after party for the Trump Impeachments. All my boys, the House Impeachment Managers, are here with me, comrades, and we are going to party like it's January 6th, 2021! But instead of storming the capital, we're just getting waaaaaaasted, comrades! Haw haw haw haw! But enough about my personal life. It's time for El Presidente to recap this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Strap in, amigos.

AEW Dynamite Recap – February 10th, 2021

Dynamite begins with Doc Brown telling Marty McFly he has to come back with him. Where, Marty asks? Back to the future. It's his kids. Something has got to be done about his kids. And where they're going, they don't need roads. Okay, maybe I tuned in a couple minutes too early, comrades. Did I ever tell you about the time I ordered my protege Maduro to steal nuclear grade uranium from an American scientist? You know what, that's a story for another time, comrades.

Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin – TNT Championship

Joey Janella and Daby Allin get entrances and then they have a match for Darby Allin's TNT Championship. It's a good one, comrades. They even get some technical wrestling in there. But this is not the time for Joey Janela. Allin gets the win with a Coffin Drop and returns his focus to Team Taz.

Winner: Darby Allin

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½



Jon Moxley cuts a promo on KENTA. He's got the IGWP US Championship with him and he promotes his match against KENTA at NJPW New Beginning and the main event tonight.

Sammy Guevara asks the rest of the Inner Circle for a moment alone with MJF. Everyone leaves. Sammy accuses MJF of trying to take over the Inner Circle. MJF says, at first, he thought MJF was just jealous, but now he thinks Sammy hates Chris Jericho and wants the spotlight for himself. He says Sammy is the one who wants to take over the Inner Circle. Sammy sarcastically agrees that's what he's doing, and MJF reveals he was recording him. Sammy breaks MJF's phone and punches him in the gut.

Comrades, take it from El Presidente. You have nip this kind of infighting amongst your underlings in the bud. Whenever my generals would feud with my protege Maduro back when I running a socialist dictatorship, I would tell them to settle things with a duel. One bad apple spoils the bunch, comrades, so it's better for one of the apples to die like a dog. Haw haw haw haw!

Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi

Brock Anderson, the son of Arn Anderson, is at ringside for this match. Lee gets the win by pinning Avalon here, marking his first-ever win in AEW, and continuing his feud with Johnson from AEW Dark.

Winner: Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½

Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall come out to celebrate with Johnson and Tony Schiavone interviews him about getting that win. Johnson thanks he coaches and talks about the value of hard work. He credits the Rhodes family with his success.

In an interview filmed earlier, Dasha asks the Young Bucks about losing in the Battle Royal last week. The Bucks blame the Good Brothers, and what a coincidence comrades, here they are! The Bucks say that the Good Brothers blew it because the Bucks would have chosen them for their Revolution opponents if they had won, but since the Good Brothers distracted them, now that can't happen. But the Good Brothers say they were trying to distract their rivals for the Impact tag belts, Private Party, and that the Bucks should have beef with the Inner Circle, who won the match. The Bucks suggest they may defend the titles next week against Santana and Ortiz. The Good Brothers want to exchange Too Sweet hand gestures, but the Bucks are a little reluctant. The Good Brothers reference the NWO Wolfpack and go looking for Sting for a Too Sweet. Somewhere in Connecticut, comrades, Jerry McDevitt is furiously typing out a cease and desist letter.

Matt Hardy tries to convince Hangman Page to go out drinking with him to celebrate their win last week. Page agrees, as long as Hardy is paying. He goes off to get ready and runs into the Dark Order. It gets a little awkward, comrades.

Pac vs. Ryan Nemeth

Pac faces Dolph Ziggler's brother in a match. Pac slowly and methodically destroys Nemeth, hitting the Black Arrow and then forcing Nemeth to tap to the Brutalizer.

Winner: Pac

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½

Rey Fenix celebrates with Pac after teh match.

Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed

After a recap of the wedding last week, Dasha interviews Chris Jericho, who is ready for his tag team match. But MJF isn't there. He walks up and claims Sammy Guevara punched him in the rib for no reason. He says his rib may be broken. The Inner Circle (sans Sammy) accompany them to the ring. The Acclaimed come to the ring and Max Castor disses Jericho and MJF with a rap.

El Presidente is a big fan of rap battles. I used to win them all the time back when I was running a socialist dictatorship. That's mainly because all of my opponents were terrified I would have them arrested and indefinitely detained if they dissed me too hard, comrades. But hey, a win is a win, am I right? Haw haw haw haw!

MJF starts the match but immediately rolls outside, complaining of rib pain, so the old man has to do the work instead. That's rough, Chris. Invite me on your podcast sometime and I'll give you pointers on how to deal with an uppity protege. Anyway, interference by Wardlow and Hager let Jericho get the pin with the Judas Effect.

Winner: MJF and Chris Jericho

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½

Sammy Guevara comes out after the match. Jericho asks Sammy what his problem is. Sammy tells Jericho that he warned him on December 9th that if one more thing happened with MJF, he was leaving the Inner Circle. It happened, so Sammy says he is done. Jericho asks him to clarify. Sammy says he quits the Inner Circle and he leaves. Comrades, I would never allow that back when I was dictator. "You can't quit," I would shout. "You're fired!" Then I would have him executed by my secret police. Haw haw haw!

After some commercials, Alex Marvez asks Sammy why he did what he did. Sammy says he needs time away from this place and leaves Dynamite too.

Matt Hardy and Hangman Page drink at the bar backstage. Well, Page does. Hardy keeps dumping his shots on the floor. With Page drunk enough, Hardy pitches a managerial contract. Page agrees to it and asks for a pen. Hardy whispers to the cameraman, while behind him, Page tosses away Hardy's contract, pulls another one out of his pocket, signs it, and hands it to Hardy. Hardy takes it and leaves.

Interview: Sting

Tony Schiavone calls out Sting for their bi-weekly interview segment. But before they can get started, Team Taz interrupts from the parking lot. They've got Darby Allin in a body bag, tied to the back of their SUV. They pull away, dragging Darby behind them. Sting gives chase as Dynamite takes a commercial break.

In a segment recorded earlier, Alex Marvez interviews Kenny Omega at a golf course. Marvez asks why he's goofing off at the golf course when he has a big match tonight. Omega takes a shot and then begins talking to Marvez about how great he is. In the background, Don Callis very obviously kicks Kenny's ball away, pulls a new one out of his pocket, and drops it in the cup. They pretend Kenny made the shot. KEnny gives the ball to Marvez as a souveneir.

Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa – Eliminator Tournament

In a pre-recorded promo, Thunder Rosa lays out her three point plan: first, win this tournament and become AEW Champion. Then win back her NWA Championship. And then get revenge on Britt Baker. It sounds like she wants a hardcore match. Anyway, Rosa faces Leyla Hirsch in the opening match of the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament. It's a very good match, comrades, which Rosa wins.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½

Tony Schiavone talks with Jungle Boy. First of all, he reveals that Marko Stunt is okay after being kidnapped by FTR. Then Jungle Boy cuts a promo on FTR, talking about beating Dax Harwood and saying they didn't ask Tony Khan to suspend FTR. Jungle Boy says he will make Dax Harwood his bitch.

Here's what's booked for next week on AEW Dynamite, comrades: FTR will face and Matt and Mike Sydal. Hangman Pag,e Matt Hardy, and Private Party face The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project, plus more on the contract between Hardy and Page. Sting calls out Team Taz. Serena Deeb takes on Riho in the Eliminator Tournament. And the Young Bucks face Santana and Ortiz.

KENTA and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer

The main event gets started with a half hour to go, but the entrances take ten minutes. There are a lot of big egos here, comrades. KENTA brings his briefcase to the ring with him for this match. Don Callis gets on commentary. Jake the Snake hangs out at ringside. This match has that "big match" feel, thanks to the novelty of the NJPW presence and the implications that holds for the future. I wonder what WWE thinks of all this, comrades? It must feel like all their rivals are ganging up on them, comrades.

Kenny Omega is the first one to bring the hardcore violence to this match, as he and KENTA make good use of a garbage can on Moxley. Archer evens the odds with a ladder. Things only get worse from there as the match spills out onto the concrete floor and into the empty section of the stands. I haven't seen anything this violent since my last coup attempt back in the 90s, comrades.

The match makes its way back to the kitchen where literal potatoes get involved, and then eventually back to ringside for a big spot. Lance Archer and KENTA brawl up to the stage while Kenny Omega and Moxley brawl below the stage. Moxley ends up on a table, and KENTA leaps off the stage and onto Moxley.

Archer and Omega go at it next in the ring, but as Archer is about to finish off Kenny, the Good Brothers come out for the distraction. Karl Anderson takes out Archer. Jake the Snake comes in and hits a clothesline on Anderson, but gets taken down by Doc Gallows. Then Kenny gets a sick idea: a V-Trigger on Jake. Moxley makes the save just in time to clean hous with a barbed wire bat, but KENTA hits the GTS on Moxley. Archer comes in but gets a double nut kick by KENTA and Omega. Then a Magic Killer from the Good Brothers. Then a V-Trigger from Omega. Then a One-Winged Angel, with assistance from the Good Brothers since Archer is so big. He hits and gets the pin.

Winner: Kenny Omega and KENTA

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½

Comrades, that was as fine a finish as El PResidente has ever seen. Jim Ross refers to the situation as "incestuous" as Don Callis goes to the ring to celebrate and Dynamite goes off the air.

Another excellent edition of AEW Dynamite, comrades. El Presidente is a sucker for a good hardcore match, and this one hit all the right notes. The rest of the show was pretty big too. Sammy Guevara left the Inner Circle. Darby Allin got dragged behind a car. Good stuff, comrades. I give tonight's Dynamite a solid 2.5 out of 5. Haw haw haw haw! Until next time: socialism or death!