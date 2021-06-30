Echoes: Netflix, 13 Reasons Why Creator Set Thriller Limited Series

News out of the Netflix camp today as they announce a new psychological thriller limited series Echoes. In the first offering in his overall deal with Netflix, Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) will tackle the executive producer and co-showrunner roles as part of his multi-year deal with the streaming Goliath for series and other projects. The seven-episode order is also created and written by Australian executive producer, Vanessa Gazy (Eden), and executive producer/co-showrunner Quinton Peeples (Runaways).

Echoes is a thriller shrouded in mystery about Leni and Gina, two identical twins who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, the doppelgangers have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. As of yet, there has been no announcement as to who will play the two central roles.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Yorkey revealed, "I'm so excited to be embarking on Echoes with Quinton, Vanessa, Imogen, and the Netflix team—and I'm eagerly looking forward to what I hope will be many more years of making cool stuff with Netflix. It's a privilege and an unmatched thrill to make a television show that reaches around the world on the instant it launches — and an incredible opportunity not only to entertain and surprise, but maybe even say something that matters about the way we live now."

Gazy recently shared how she became involved in the project, adding, "My journey with Echoes started with an Australian initiative led by Executive Producer Imogen Banks to nurture new female voices in television – and now here we are at Netflix! I'm so excited to be bringing the show to a wide and international audience alongside the formidable showrunning duo that is Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples."

Yorkey is known as the creative force behind Netflix's hit series 13 Reasons Why, serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the show's four seasons. Before that Brian co-created (with composer Tom Kitt) the Tony Award (Best Original Score, Drama in 2009) and Pulitzer Prize (Drama in 2010)-winning Broadway musical Next to Normal. The duo also collaborated on If/Then, starring Idina Menzel, which earned a 2014 Tony Nomination for Best Original Score – Drama, along with a 2016 stage musical of Freaky Friday, which subsequently became a TV musical that aired on the Disney Channel. Yorkey also collaborated with Sting and three-time Academy Award nominee John Logan on the Broadway musical The Last Ship.

Matt Thunell, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix, describes Yorkey as "A gifted storyteller who knows how to weave a mystery that's emotional, propulsive and rooted in relatable characters and modern life." He added, "We're excited about the mysteries and the human truths that lie at the heart of Echoes, and to work with Brian even more in the coming years." Echoes was created and written by Australian writer-producer Gazy, who also will executive produce, with Peeples serving as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside Yorkey. The series also hails from executive producers Imogen Banks (The Beautiful Lie) and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.