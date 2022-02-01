Elimination Chamber Main Event Set After Last Night's WWE Raw

WWE kicked off the Road to WrestleMania this year with a rare bit of advance booking. While the company normally waits until the last minute to book PPV matches, they're trying something new this time, naming all the competitors in at least one Elimination Chamber match on last night's episode of WWE Raw, the first following this year's Royal Rumble. Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, and Austin Theory.

Lesnar, who lost his one-on-one match with Lashley at the Royal Rumble due to interference from Universal Champion Roman Reigns but went on to win the men's Rumble match, opened the WWE Raw this week by unleashing a profanity-laden promo that led to Adam Pearce putting Lesnar in the Elimination Chamber. Later in the night, Seth Rollins announced his entry into the chamber during an interview segment with Kevin Owens. Owens, however, failed to earn a spot, losing to Austin Theory in a qualifying match.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Brock Lesnar demands to be added to WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Raw, Jan. 31, 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsqS4E_YpNY)

Matt Riddle also earned his entry into the Elimination Chamber on WWE Raw last night. Riddle lost to Shorty G in a scooter race that went on throughout the night, but defeated Otis to qualify for the Chamber. He and partner Randy Orton were also booked into a quiz competition with Alpha Academy for next week.

In the final qualifier on WWE Raw last night, AJ Styles defeated Rey Mysterio in the best match of the night to earn his own spot in the match.

WWE Elimination Chamber happens in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this year. The show will stream at Noon Eastern on Saturday, February 19th on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. The only other match booked for the show is Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women's Championship.

