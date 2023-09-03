Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: agatha: coven of chaos, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, doctor strange 2, doctor strange and the multiverse of madness, elizabeth olsen, Love & Death, WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen Needs "Other Characters in My Life" Than Scarlet Witch

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen (Love & Death) wants her career defined by much more than her time as the MCU's The Scarlet Witch.

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen is fortunate enough to have one memorable role, but she's too aware of the potential stigma that can do to one's career. After all, her sisters, twins Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, are still largely synonymous with their role on ABC's Full House as Michelle Tanner despite building a brand of their on-screen youth adventures before moving on to other outside ventures. For Elizabeth, she's had that since making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch in 2015's Avengers: The Age of Ultron, becoming a staple in MCU films before starring in her Disney+ series opposite Paul Bettany in WandaVision. Her involvement was far from over, given her villainous turn in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen spoke with Variety about the need to define her career beyond The Scarlet Witch.

Why WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Needs to Grow Beyond The Scarlet Witch

Since MOM, Olsen starred in the critically acclaimed David E. Kelley biographical miniseries Love & Death, playing the infamous Candy Montgomery, who was convicted in Texas of murder in the 1970s. "I'm trying to figure out… Because, specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel," she said. "I don't want… it's not that I don't want to be associated with just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that's something that I need. I just need other characters in my life. There's no longevity in one character."

COVID, on top of her Marvel obligations, affected the kinds of roles she wanted, but she did manage to slip in a few non-Marvel roles in the process. "'Wind River' and 'Ingrid Goes West' were films that I was very proud to have selected, and they were so different, and you can't compare them," Olsen said. "So I just want more of that in my life just because I get satisfaction from the variation." Given her ominous fate in MOM, it's presumed she died as the shrine at the temple on Mount Wundagore collapsed once she became aware of how far she's gone with the Darkhold.

When asked if she missed playing Wanda, Olsen said she did not. "I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it," she explained. "And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do. I think 'WandaVision' was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all." As far as surprises go, we probably shouldn't be if she makes a cameo in the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos, now Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, when it sees the light of day, presumably in fall 2024 since Kathryn Hahn's title character was the antagonist of WandaVision.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!