Elon Musk X-Ploits Barbie, Bronny James to Get Nu-Twitter Attention?

Elon Musk used Barbie & Bronny James to remind us that X is just a name-change. Meet the new Twitter... same as the old Twitter.

We would be curious to know if Twitter/X owner Elon Musk spoke with Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino about his new "promotional campaign" for X before rolling it out. Maybe the whole thing with Mark Zuckerberg and Threads is getting to him. It could've been TikTok adding text posts to their menu selection that set him off. Whatever the reason, less than a day after the duo preached a different social media experience, Musk wasted no time letting everyone know that while it might have a new name, X still has a lot of that "old hate smell" all over it. To do that (we're assuming under the adage of there being no such thing as "bad press"), Musk decided to take a cheap shot at the world-dominating, Margot Robbie-starring & Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie. And what was Musk's issue with the $188M-and-counting domestic box office blockbuster? Apparently, he didn't like hearing the word "patriarchy" a lot – because, for some odd reason, being reminded how dudes have run & ruined a lot of s&&t for generations without ever really having their asses handed to them over it seems to hit him in the feels.

But as much as that reaction said more about him than the movie, at least that was just a movie. Apparently, Musk thought using Bronny James' cardiac arrest on Monday was the perfect jumping-off point to return to "asking questions" (translations: "asking questions" based on shady data) about COVID-19 vaccinations. Basketball sensation and eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny James, suffered cardiac arrest Monday during a USC practice session and is now out of ICU and is now in stable condition. Though, I will readily admit that I love when Twitter/X users call Musk out on the nonsense…

"It's an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," Yaccarino shared on Sunday over the course of four… X's? That's f***ing weird… sorry. But it is. Anyway… "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine. For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We've already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we're just getting started. There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. [Elon Musk] and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world."

