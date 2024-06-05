Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Emily in Paris Season 4, lily collins, netflix

Emily In Paris: Netflix Previews Season 4 with New Image Gallery

Netflix split Emily In Paris Season 4 into two parts (August/September) and today, it released 12 new images from the upcoming season.

Emily in Paris Season 4 is coming to Netflix in August, though it is being split into two parts, with the second half coming in September. Twelve new pics from the season were released by the streamer today, and in a new chat with TUDUM, creator Darren Star teased a bit of what to expect: "Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in Season 4 of Emily in Paris. From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily's eyes. Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master." That would be something because she still does not grasp French. Check out the pics below.

Emily In Paris Season 4 Travels Where You Want To Go

Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part One debuting on August 15th and Part Two following on September 12th – each half with five episodes. The season will be taking place all over, as Paris, Rome, and even the French Alps will all be the locales for this season. Returning this season are Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

"After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of."

Emily In Paris Season 3 ramped up the drama right up until the final scenes, with a broken wedding and a surprise pregnancy, at least a surprise if you were not paying attention. They also had a way bigger budget, which was all on screen. All indications are that they also have a massive budget for this season as well, judging by the locations they are teasing. At its best, this show is all about glitz and glamour and gets bogged down when it tries to be more, mostly because of how damn unlikeable Emily is. But it is a fun watch, regardless. See you in August!

