Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris, Emily In Paris Season 5, netflix

Emily In Paris: Season 5 Teaser Is Here: Rome Looks Good On Her

Netflix has dropped what's definitely our best look yet at Emily in Rome... err.... Emily in Paris Season 5, and we cannot get enough.

Article Summary Emily in Paris Season 5 teaser drops Emily into Rome for the biggest adventure yet, debuting December 18.

Lily Collins returns as Emily, now opening a Rome branch for Agence Grateau and embracing a fresh romance.

Creator Darren Star expands the show's world with stories unfolding in both Rome and Venice this season.

New love interests and familiar romantic drama return, with Minnie Driver joining the cast for Season 5.

Emily in Paris Season 5 debuts on December 18, and today we got the first teaser for the new season, and it is fantastic. All the Rome! Rome everywhere! At the end of last season, Emily (Lily Collins) decided to leave Paris for a new job opening a Rome branch of Agence Grateau. Finally, she left Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) in the dust for hunky Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). All of them are back, as are regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Thalia Besson (Genevieve). Minnie Driver has also joined the cast for this season. Bravo was set to leave the show after thinking his character had become "dumb" after four seasons, but he is back.

Emily In Paris Just In Time For Christmas

Creator Darren Star teased that they are expanding the world to Rome and Venice to prove the show can have a bigger footprint than just Paris: "From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can't wait to share where Emily's next chapter takes us," Star says about the next chapter of the series. "Emily's going to have a presence in Rome," says Star. "It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris." And here is Collins on Marcello and where that might all go: "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," she says. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Over the years, I have made my feelings known that this show is one of the dumbest and most watchable shows ever created, but season four was actually good. When they teased us with her staying in Rome, I was so hopeful they would stick with it and move on from those two idiots she was involved with, but because we can't have nice things, it looks like we are stuck with them. Looks like we will get our wish for more "Emily in Rome" than Paris this next time out. The wait for December 18 is going to be long, but we have waited for seemingly forever at this point, so what is another two months?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!